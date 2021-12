Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer sent a message out to the coaching community on Tuesday: He’s not interested in the Notre Dame job or any other college opening. “I’m not a candidate,” Meyer said on a conference call today. “Obviously, I spent six years of my life there, so great respect for Notre Dame, and as I do USC, UCLA, like we talked about. But I’m committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around.”

