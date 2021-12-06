'Global consciousness' needs a new CEO

Accepting her Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa launched a vitriolic attack against US tech giants, accusing them of fuelling a flood of "toxic sludge" on social media. Ressa, the co-founder of news website Rappler, accepted this year's prize at a ceremony at Oslo's City Hall together with her co-laureate Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, one of the rare independent newspapers in a Russian media landscape largely under state control. Speaking to a scaled-down crowd due to the pandemic, 58-year-old Ressa attacked "American internet companies" such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube without mentioning them by name. "With its god-like power", their technology "has allowed a virus of lies to infect each of us, pitting us against each other, bringing out our fears, anger and hate, and setting the stage for the rise of authoritarians and dictators around the world," she said.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO