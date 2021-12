The Chargers came out of the gates with what may have been their most dominant quarter of the season. The defense was able to force 2 turnovers and keep the Cincinnati Bengals from scoring any points. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert had 2 touchdown passes, caught a 2 pt conversion, and Dustin Hopkins added a field goal to give the Chargers a 16-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO