ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Review of the Successor to the Brilliant Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8

By Robert K Baggs
Fstoppers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamron has had some excellent lenses over the years but nothing quite reached the caliber of their 28-75mm f/2.8 which was extremely well-received. Now, with that previous model discontinued, Tamron has released the new version, but can it keep up the earlier model's legacy?. This is the second time...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review | A nostalgic revival

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are here, invoking nostalgia for the fourth generation of games among longtime fans, including me for this review. This remake of my favorite generation doesn’t come without its faults, but it’s a worthwhile return all the same. While the choice to go with a...
VIDEO GAMES
Fstoppers

A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Lens

It might not be the most exciting lens out there, but Nikon's NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is highly portable, affordable, and surprisingly sharp given its size and price. If you are looking for such a lens, check out this excellent video that takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens

The Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro lens was highly respected for being relatively affordable compared to other premium lenses while still offering tack-sharp images, fantastic image stabilization, and of course, 1:1 macro capability, all making for one of the most versatile lenses out there. The RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM follows up on the EF version's legacy by introducing a range of new features and improvements, and this great video review takes a look at how it performs.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tamron#Lenses#Di Iii
The Phoblographer

Grab one of Tamron’s F2.8 Zoom Lenses for Cheaper!

Want an f2.8 zoom lens for cheaper? Well, the Tamron lens deals are here! For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

1More ColorBuds 2 Review

The 1More ColorBuds 2 are noise-cancelling true wireless earphones that offer an accurate sound signature and sport a water-resistant build for $79.99. That alone would've been enough to recommend them about a year ago, but there's a lot more competition today, even in this relatively affordable price bracket, and it makes some of the quirks here stand out. For instance, instead of simple user-adjustable EQ you have to create ineffective sonic listening profiles, and on-ear controls are limited compared with other models. Neither of these issues are deal breakers, and the ColorBuds 2 are solid earphones for the price, but we still recommend the identically priced Anker Soundcore Life P3 more highly.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens Review

With this new Sigma standard zoom for APS-C format, we take a step upwards from the variable aperture kit lenses. Kit lenses are undeniably excellent value when included in a kit, albeit it with restricted maximum apertures and sometimes somewhat unremarkable performance. The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens offers instead a fast, bright and constant f/2.8 aperture and a promise of a higher level of technical performance. Let's couple the lens up with the 24MP Sony A5100 APS-C format body and take a close look at what it can do, and see whether it can justify moving up into a higher price bracket.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S review: A sharp bang for your buck nifty fifty

A camera system is nothing unless it has an affordable, solid nifty fifty for photographers to grab and use. Nikon knew this and they got the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S out to the public early in the life of the Z mount. Does this lens justify its $600 price tag, though? Let’s talk about that.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: 14-280mm f/2.8-5.6 Lens For 4/3 Sensor

Does Canon have a 4/3 camera in their lineup? However, here is a Canon patent application for a lens that seems to fit such a sensor. Canon patent application 2021-183997 (Japan) discusses optical formulas for a 14-280mm f/2.8-5.6 lens for a camera with a 4/3 sensor. From the patent literature:
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is This the Best Lens That Fujifilm Has Ever Made?

In September this year, Fujifilm announced a wide range of new primes, seemingly part of an ongoing effort to update its range of glass with sharper lenses complete with better autofocus and wider apertures. Has Fujifilm produced a better lens than the 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR?. Fujifilm fans were...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Can This Affordable 85mm Lens Keep Up With Professional Photographers' Demands?

A wide-aperture 85mm lens is always a popular choice for portrait photography, but such lenses can often run well north of $2,000. However, the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 lens promises a classic optic at a much more affordable price, and this excellent video review takes a look at if it can provide the sort of performance and image quality professionals still demand.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

3 Alternatives to Adobe for Editing Your Images

When it comes to processing your images, Adobe is the standard choice for a lot of photographers, and many creatives go years without even trying other options. However, nowadays, there are a lot of alternatives to Lightroom and Photoshop, and whether you just do not like subscriptions or you are looking for a different way to work with your photos, this helpful video will give you a brief overview of three different options.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

We Review the Nikon Z 9 Mirrorless Camera

Nikon allowed me to try out a preproduction model of the Nikon Z 9. This long-awaited camera turned out to be a marvel. During a fortnight, I came to appreciate this camera a lot. In this article, I'll tell you about my experience. It was quite a surprise when Nikon...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

The 70-200mm Lens You Won’t Believe: We Review the Sony FE 70-200mm F/2.8 GM OSS II

I’ve tried several 70-200mm lenses for the Sony system, and even as I stood there holding it in my hands, I could hardly believe the new 70-200mm f/2.8 II from Sony. The Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II lens has still not been released yet at the time of writing, but it is expected to be released sometime in December 2021 or early 2022. Previously, there have only been two options from Sony to scratch the 70-200mm itch, and neither of them were particularly good. The f/4 version is fine; it’s lightweight but slow. The f/2.8 was sharper wide open than the f/4 version stopped down to f/8, but it was absurdly heavy, and it was nearly double the price (or more than double if you wait until the f/4 model is on sale). Given that I would nearly exclusively use the lens on hikes, weight and size are of paramount consideration. There is also the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8, which is very sharp and is quite quick to focus; however, it does not have a tripod collar, nor does it have internal stabilization. Given that it’s priced similarly to the Sony 70-200mm f/4, they are typically compared together, and for good reason. That said, they each come with their tradeoffs: the Tamron is sharper and faster than the f/4 Sony, but the Sony comes with a tripod collar and OSS built-in.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

The Easiest Holy Grail Time-Lapse Photography Settings

The holy grail of time-lapse videos is smooth day-night transitions. Could it be as simple as a few settings on the right camera?. Time-lapse photographers know that changing lighting situations can be a challenge to meter and expose smoothly over the length of a video. In this video, time-lapse photographer Mattia Bicchi explains how he sets up his Sony a7 III and a7R III to create "holy grail" time-lapses with ease when compared to his previous camera.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Articles written by Susheel Chandradhas

The Easiest Holy Grail Time-Lapse Photography Settings. The holy grail of time-lapse videos is smooth day-night transitions. Could it be as simple as a few settings on the right camera?
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Which Nifty Fifty Lens Is Right for Nikon Photographers?

A 50mm lens with a wide maximum aperture is one of the most versatile lenses a photographer can own, offering a relatively neutral focal length suitable for everything from portraits to landscapes and the ability to shoot in low light or leverage subject-isolating narrow depth of field. If you are a Nikon shooter looking for the right 50mm lens, check out this great video comparison that looks at three options at a range of price points.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy