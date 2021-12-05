A Review of the Successor to the Brilliant Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8

I’ve tried several 70-200mm lenses for the Sony system, and even as I stood there holding it in my hands, I could hardly believe the new 70-200mm f/2.8 II from Sony. The Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II lens has still not been released yet at the time of writing, but it is expected to be released sometime in December 2021 or early 2022. Previously, there have only been two options from Sony to scratch the 70-200mm itch, and neither of them were particularly good. The f/4 version is fine; it’s lightweight but slow. The f/2.8 was sharper wide open than the f/4 version stopped down to f/8, but it was absurdly heavy, and it was nearly double the price (or more than double if you wait until the f/4 model is on sale). Given that I would nearly exclusively use the lens on hikes, weight and size are of paramount consideration. There is also the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8, which is very sharp and is quite quick to focus; however, it does not have a tripod collar, nor does it have internal stabilization. Given that it’s priced similarly to the Sony 70-200mm f/4, they are typically compared together, and for good reason. That said, they each come with their tradeoffs: the Tamron is sharper and faster than the f/4 Sony, but the Sony comes with a tripod collar and OSS built-in.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO