Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is one of the most common bacterial infections worldwide, affecting more than 40 % of the population and is one of the causes of digestive symptoms, such as epigastric discomfort, heaviness or bloating of the stomach, or of other more serious diseases, such as the development of gastric and duodenal ulcers, gastric lymphoma or gastric cancer. For example, it must be investigated in healthy individuals who have had a parent or sibling diagnosed with gastric cancer, and eliminated.

