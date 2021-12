Brian Kelly is the new head football coach at LSU, and he appears to have his sights set on bringing two top Notre Dame assistants with him. Kelly is making a hard run at having Fighting Irish coordinators Marcus Freeman (defensive) and Tommy Rees (offensive) follow him to the Tigers, according to a report Tuesday by The Athletic. Kelly "would intend to make Freeman the highest-paid defensive coordinator in in college football," the report said. That would have to exceed the $2.5 million collected this season by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO