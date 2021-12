Ubisoft revealed yesterday its beta for Quartz, the developer’s entry into the NFT gaming market with promises of in-game items and other bonuses using NFT technology. The reaction to this announcement was overwhelmingly negative as players pointed out the many issues with leveraging NFT technology. In response to the backlash, Ubisoft has delisted its announcement video, meaning you won’t be able to search and find the clip on their channel. Despite this, if you’ve already got a link to the video you can still watch it via that link and the many reuploads on YouTube.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO