Man arrested after firing shots in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Earlier this morning, at approximately 3:10 am, members of the Princeton Police Department responded to the physical address of 105 North Wickham Avenue, Princeton, WV., about a shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male and female that had apparently been involved in some type of domestic dispute. During this dispute, evidence was obtained that the male party had obtained a handgun and fired two rounds into the ground.

Officers were then able to retrieve a loaded firearm from the scene and match spent shell casings in the yard to the aforementioned weapon. While speaking with both involved party’s, it came to the attention of the officers that both were intoxicated.

At that time, Theodore White was placed under arrest for Wanton Endangerment, a felony. A gunshot residue kit (GSR) was then performed on Mr. White and was sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Mr. White was then processed per departmental regulation and housed in Bluefield City Jail pending arraignment.