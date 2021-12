A cold front will bring the risk for strong to severe storms to the area early Saturday. The overall threat for severe weather is low, but far from zero. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a Marginal Risk (threat level 1 of 5) for severe weather. Ahead of the cold front, it’s going to be very warm, muggy, and breezy with southerly winds around 10-20 miles per hour. Once the front passes during the day Saturday, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s by the afternoon and evening. We could be dealing with post-frontal rain into the evening hours on Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO