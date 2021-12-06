ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ticked-off Mosley says Jets not being respected by opponents

 4 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley felt the disrespect when...

New York Post

C.J. Mosley is tired of the disrespect Eagles showed Jets in loss

C.J. Mosley is tired of being a laughingstock. The Jets linebacker played just his 13th game with the team on Sunday. After the 33-18 loss to the Eagles, Mosley said the Eagles showed no respect for the Jets and he is tired of his team being the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Foley Fatukasi, C.J. Mosley among unsung 6 unsung heroes in Jets' win over Texans

The Jets broke back into the win column for the first time in nearly a month in Week 12, downing the Texans by a final score of 21-14. New York’s offensive performance against Houston was not pretty, but it did enough to win with Jeff Ulbrich’s defense stepping up and slowing down Tyrod Taylor and company. The Texans didn’t score in the second half and totaled just 202 yards of offense, most of which came over the first 30 minutes of play.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Eagles Are Not the Colts, 'We Can't Look at It' as a Do-Over

Linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have slightly different takes on the Jets' game at Indianapolis a month ago compared to Sunday's home battle against Philadelphia. But their bottom lines are identical: Don't let certain things happen again. "Indy is, for all intents and purposes, Philly, from a...
NFL
OCRegister

The Jets’ defense gets all the respect it deserves

C.J. Mosley said after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that NFL teams don’t respect the Jets, accusing Philly defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of laughing at Gang Green on the sidelines. But after giving up 400 yards (sixth time in last nine games) and 30 points (fifth in last seven) yet...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets' C.J. Mosley: 'We Can Affect the Future ... Right Now'

Aretha Franklin sang passionately about R-E-S-P-E-C-T. C.J. Mosley knows just what the Queen of Soul meant. "Wins and losses happen in this game, that's part of it," the Jets linebacker said after his team's 33-18 home defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. "But at the end of the day, it's all about respect, and right now, teams are not respecting us. That's well deserved, whether it's by self-inflicted wounds or with the history of the Jets.
NFL
ESPN

C.J. Mosley tired of opponents laughing at New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley experienced his "Welcome to the Jets" moment on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. After another embarrassing performance by the defense, the mild-mannered captain took the podium and ranted about being disrespected by the Philadelphia Eagles and the world. The Eagles refused...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
