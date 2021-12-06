Ticked-off Mosley says Jets not being respected by opponents

C.J. Mosley is tired of being a laughingstock. The Jets linebacker played just his 13th game with the team on Sunday. After the 33-18 loss to the Eagles, Mosley said the Eagles showed no respect for the Jets and he is tired of his team being the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL.
The Jets broke back into the win column for the first time in nearly a month in Week 12, downing the Texans by a final score of 21-14. New York’s offensive performance against Houston was not pretty, but it did enough to win with Jeff Ulbrich’s defense stepping up and slowing down Tyrod Taylor and company. The Texans didn’t score in the second half and totaled just 202 yards of offense, most of which came over the first 30 minutes of play.
The New York Jets shared footage of their post-victory aftermath. The New York Jets earned a victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the best news of all potentially waited until they made it to the locker room in the immediate aftermath. Gang Green’s official social media accounts shared...
Linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have slightly different takes on the Jets' game at Indianapolis a month ago compared to Sunday's home battle against Philadelphia. But their bottom lines are identical: Don't let certain things happen again. "Indy is, for all intents and purposes, Philly, from a...
C.J. Mosley said after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that NFL teams don’t respect the Jets, accusing Philly defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of laughing at Gang Green on the sidelines. But after giving up 400 yards (sixth time in last nine games) and 30 points (fifth in last seven) yet...
Aretha Franklin sang passionately about R-E-S-P-E-C-T. C.J. Mosley knows just what the Queen of Soul meant. "Wins and losses happen in this game, that's part of it," the Jets linebacker said after his team's 33-18 home defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. "But at the end of the day, it's all about respect, and right now, teams are not respecting us. That's well deserved, whether it's by self-inflicted wounds or with the history of the Jets.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley experienced his "Welcome to the Jets" moment on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. After another embarrassing performance by the defense, the mild-mannered captain took the podium and ranted about being disrespected by the Philadelphia Eagles and the world. The Eagles refused...
The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
He was the franchise's first-ever first overall pick, and he immediately turned the Panthers' organization around. Coming in on the heels of a 2-14 campaign, where Carolina was outscored by 212 points by opponents, the new Newton-led offense looked different. Not once while Newton was the quarterback did the offense...
Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
The trade deadline has come and gone and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans. Despite the rumors, it always seemed insane to think that a team would actually trade for Watson considering his extensive legal troubles. Yet many, including Jay Glazer, insist that the Miami Dolphins...
Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
