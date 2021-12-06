LA Rams snap 3-game skid, roll over Jacksonville 37-7

Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays from the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. 1. The first play. The Rams took control of the momentum immediately, with wide receiver Brandon Powell returning the opening kickoff 65 yards to Jaguars 36. Credit the Jaguars' defense for holding Los Angeles to one first down on the drive, with Rams kicker Matt Gay converting a 40-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 12:20 remaining in the first quarter.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO