NFL

LA Rams snap 3-game skid, roll over Jacksonville 37-7

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars were the cure...

www.perutribune.com

WTOP

Rams’ ‘All-Stars,’ rebuilding Jags look to snap 3-game skids

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams faced one of the NFL’s worst teams at home in December last season. The New York Jets left SoFi Stadium with their first victory, and the Rams were left with the most embarrassing loss of coach Sean McVay’s career. So there’s no...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams Get Back in the Win Column With Convincing Victory Over Jaguars, 37-7

After weeks of seeing slow starts from the Los Angeles Rams, they wasted no time taking care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars, taking the opening kickoff 65 yards for an early jolt to get things underway. The Rams ultimately settled for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead....
NFL
Seattle Times

LA Rams finally show adaptability in skid-snapping victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After stumbling and struggling through a three-loss November, the Los Angeles Rams emerged from their rough month with the result they needed from a meeting with one of the NFL’s worst teams. Yet it was the way that the Rams routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 that...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays from the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. 1. The first play. The Rams took control of the momentum immediately, with wide receiver Brandon Powell returning the opening kickoff 65 yards to Jaguars 36. Credit the Jaguars' defense for holding Los Angeles to one first down on the drive, with Rams kicker Matt Gay converting a 40-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 12:20 remaining in the first quarter.
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
therams.com

Game Recap: Complementary football propels Rams past Jaguars 37-7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Complementary football paved the way for a 37-7 Rams victory over the Jaguars (2-10) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles (8-4) rode a 65-yard return on the opening kickoff by Brandon Powell to its first points, also scoring 10 points off two turnovers created by its defense to gradually build its lead. Explosive pass plays also played a key role in setting up the Rams' additional scoring opportunities.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray channels Thanos with cryptic tweet

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC standings and seem to be in a good spot for the playoffs. They’ve been without Kyler Murray the last few games, as he’s been resting his injured ankle. However, it sounds like Arizona might be getting their superstar quarterback under center soon.
NFL
#American Football#La Rams#Ap#The Jacksonville Jaguars
kslsports.com

Dixie State Snaps Four-Game Skid With Win Over Bethesda

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Dixie State Trailblazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 99-61 win over Bethesda on Tuesday night. Dixie State opened the game on a 14-0 run, connecting on six of their first 11 shot attempts. The Flames crawled back into the game in the first half but the Trailblazers took a 38-28 lead into the halftime break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Trail Blazers snap 3-game skid with 110-92 win over Detroit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ben McLemore found out when he came to the Moda Center on Tuesday afternoon that he’d likely be seeing playing time for the Trail Blazers. With Portland missing several players, McLemore had 17 points off the bench and the Blazers handed the Detroit Pistons their seventh straight loss with a 110-92 victory.
NBA
KSNT News

K-State snaps two-game skid with win over North Dakota

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State men’s basketball team got their first blowout win of the season on Sunday, beating North Dakota in dominant fashion. The Wildcats doubled North Dakota to snap a two-game losing streak, winning 84-42. Their largest margin of victory in a regular-season game this year prior to Sunday was only 15. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
atlantanews.net

The Day After: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

JACKSONVILLE - A day after, senior writer John Oehser examines the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. 1. The momentum is looong since forgotten. The Jaguars have lost four consecutive games after winning two of...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan offer quick thoughts on the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. Oehser …. Week after week after week. This isn't a surprise...
NFL
perutribune.com

