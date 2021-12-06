ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Kings

NHL
 4 days ago

Get live updates from Rogers Place when the Oilers begin a six-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings. The Edmonton Oilers open up a six-game homestand when they play host to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West...

NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

McDavid, Draisaitl and Crosby set the stage for a superstar showdown as the Oilers host the Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet,...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers loss to Kings a consequence of playing with noncommittal effort

EDMONTON — This train only arrived at the station Sunday night, a day late and a dollar short in a 5-1 home-ice loss to the Los Angeles Kings. But it’s been stumbling down the tracks for some time now. “This has been coming for a while here. Been coming for...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews is taking ‘small steps’ toward his old self, but ‘it’s not really in my nature to be patient’ as the Chicago Blackhawks captain tries to break goal drought

The longer it drags on, the more Jonathan Toews will be asked about it. How do you feel about the scoring drought? How are you feeling, period? Toews had gone 24 games without a goal entering Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers at the United Center, far surpassing his previous career-worst drought of 13 games during the 2016-17 season. Toews missed last season with what he was ...
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Wild

Live updates from Tampa Bay's matchup against the Wild on Sunday. The Bolts make their annual trip to Minnesota to face the Wild on Sunday afternoon. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+. Game...
NHL
NHL

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Penguins

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. See below for the team's expected lineup for the game.
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Hubbard heads home to cheer on Oilers

EDMONTON, AB - McDavid. Draisaitl. Crosby. Hubbard. The Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins forwards weren't the only sports stars in attendance at Rogers Place on Wednesday as Carolina Panthers running back and Sherwood Park product Chuba Hubbard was also in the building to cheer on his hometown team to a 5-2 victory.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE GOT IT DONE'

"Top defence, top goalie, top young players, veteran forwards - obviously Ryan won't play tonight, but top forwards in terms of experience and finishing players." "We've got to get comfortable when a team is trying to stretch you out to create offence and take more risks. They applied a good amount of pressure on us the last 10 minutes and created some good opportunities, but we weathered it and Marky made some huge saves. For the remainder of the season and towards the end of it, those are the opportunities you get to get comfortable with defending and holding on to those leads in the third period. We got it done. There are a few things we need to do better, but we got it done."
NHL
NHL

Lines, defense pairings and updates - December 3

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday before departing for Nashville. Here's a look at the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Dominique Ducharme:. Friday, December 3. Practice. LW C RW. 62 - Artturi Lehkonen 14 - Nick Suzuki 71 - Jake...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT'S A BIG WIN'

What they were saying after shootout victory in Anaheim. "I thought we stuck around. I thought we could have played a little more north and limit our turnovers. That's what that team thrives on. We stuck around and we got that extra point in the end, so it's a big win."
NHL
NHL

Caps Clash with Columbus

Washington's season-long four-game homestand continues on Saturday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town for the first of their two visits this season. The game marks the Jackets' first trip into the District in nearly two years, since the Caps trimmed Columbus 2-1 in overtime here on Dec. 27, 2019.
NHL
NHL

Dan Renouf rejoins Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Renouf, 27, has skated in 13 games with the Griffins this season, notching three assists and 15 penalty minutes, and made his Red Wings season debut on Nov. 24 vs. St. Louis, posting a plus-two rating. Originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016, he rejoined the organization this summer after spending a majority of the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche, earning his first NHL action since making his debut with the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign. In 18 games with the Avalanche, Renouf recorded three points (0-3-3), 16 penalty minutes, 20 hits and 12 shots on goal in 10:10 average time on ice. He also appeared in five games for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes. Renouf previously played 146 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins between 2015-18, helping deliver the franchise's second Calder Cup championship in 2017.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings @ Oilers, 12/5

SOG: LAK – 39 EDM – 22 PP: LAK – 3/6 EDM – 0/2. 1. LAK – Rasmus Kupari (3) – (Trevor Moore, Lias Andersson) – 2:01. 2. LAK – Adrian Kempe (9) – (Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty) – 1:42. 3. EDM – Darnell Nurse (1) – (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers activate Darnell Nurse off injured reserve ahead of game vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers have activated defenceman Darnell Nurse off injured reserve ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Nurse hasn't played since suffering a broken finger against the Winnipeg Jets in overtime on Nov. 18. He leads the Oilers with 26:06 time on ice per game this season. The Oilers went 4-2-0 in the six games he missed.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Darnell Nurse Returns to Edmonton Oilers Lineup Versus Kings

According to the Edmonton Oilers’ official site, defenseman Darnell Nurse has been activated off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Kings. The return of Nurse to the lineup is huge news for the team as the defenseman was playing the most minutes per game on the blue line and the Oilers were playing with a very depleted left side of the defense corps.
NHL

