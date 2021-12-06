ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Take A Road Trip To The Texas Christmas Towns With The Most Magical Main Streets

By Katie Lawrence
 4 days ago

Hop in the car, turn up the festive tunes, and pour yourself a to-go cup of hot cocoa. We’re road-tripping to five of the best Christmas towns in Texas! These charming towns have the most magical main streets at Christmastime, delighting even the grinchiest of souls. There are tons of festivities to enjoy, too!

Click here for the customizable Google Map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w82rT_0dEtpBLj00
Google Maps

1. San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcCdE_0dEtpBLj00
TripAdvisor/Management
The world-famous San Antonio River Walk is pretty much the Main Street of the Alamo City. At Christmastime, it sure is a sight to be seen! Hundreds of thousands of lights adorn the buildings, sidewalks, and trees on either side of the river. The enchanting spectacle that draws crowds from all across the globe! Admire the scenery on foot, or enjoy a relaxing gondola ride through the lights while sipping hot cocoa. Don't forget to check out the historic Pearl district while you're here. It's equally decked out in holiday cheer!


Click here to learn more about the festivities.

2. Fredericksburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epZ5t_0dEtpBLj00
Facebook/Visit Fredericksburg TX
The small town of Fredericksburg is reminiscent of a Hallmark movie this time of year. There's a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, downtown ice skating rink, carolers, and lights galore. All the quaint shops and restaurants on Main Street are elegantly decorated for the season, inviting guests to browse for unique holiday gifts and enjoy seasonal cuisine and festive wines. Fredericksburg also embraces its German heritage with an authentic German Christmas pyramid in the heart of Marktplatz, or the town square. A magical light show takes place every evening at 6 p.m. through Thursday, January 6, so definitely make plans to visit before then.


Click here to learn more about the festivities.

3. Johnson City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nI5q_0dEtpBLj00
Visit Johnson City Texas
If you've never visited Johnson City at Christmastime, might we suggest adding it to your itinerary this year? The annual Johnson City Lights Spectacular features over a million lights. The brilliant bulbs illuminate the courthouse and surrounding town square, creating a display of dazzling proportions. Take it all in from the comfort of your own vehicle, or embark on a horse-drawn carriage ride for a true old-fashioned Christmas experience. The lights are on until midnight every night through Sunday, January 2.


Click here to learn more about the festivities.

4. Georgetown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yw1Pi_0dEtpBLj00
Facebook/Visit Georgetown TX
The town square of this Austin suburb is gorgeous any time of year, but especially so during the holiday season. Trees are wrapped in lights from tip to trunk, and buildings are decorated to the nines in the most charming way possible. Grab some coffee or hot cocoa, and take a leisurely stroll down Main Street for a little sightseeing.

5. Grapevine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BlvN_0dEtpBLj00
Flickr/Jason St Peter
For our final town, we're taking a little detour up into North Texas to visit our state's official Christmas Capital. For 40 straight days, guests can enjoy a myriad of family-friendly festivities. These include parades, Christmas trains, shopping, a holiday village, and so much more. Not to mention the brightly lit Main Street that'll put you in the Christmas spirit in no time! A trip to Grapevine during the holiday season is like visiting the North Pole.


Click here to learn more about the festivities.

Would you take this road trip to the best Christmas towns in Texas? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below. Check out our previous article to learn more about Grapevine’s holiday festivities.

The post Take A Road Trip To The Texas Christmas Towns With The Most Magical Main Streets appeared first on Only In Your State .

