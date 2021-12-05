Gale Torstenson

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Jussie Smollett’s defense lawyers said the actor is “100% innocent” and plan to appeal his conviction for lying to the police over a hate crime report, blaming the verdict on miscommunication and preconceived notions. “There’s a misapprehension and a misconception that people...
The prosecution rested its case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial after a fourth accuser testified that the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, forced themselves on her when she was 16. Mola Lenghi reports.
Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82. Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico, with his wife, Susan, by his side, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. He had been battling cancer for 17 years.
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Simply counting up the human cost of the horrifying truck crash that killed 55 migrants and injured over 100 is chilling, even for those who survived the disaster on a highway in southern Mexico. About 40 of the survivors were listed with “multiple contusions”...
President Biden reiterated to Ukraine that the U.S. and NATO allies will offer support if Russia invades, though Mr. Biden has ruled out sending in U.S. troops. Experts have predicted that Russia could wipe out the Ukrainian army in less than an hour. Weijia Jiang reports.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday defended congratulating President Biden on his win in the 2020 presidential election, saying doing so “was important” given the prominence of the U.S.-Israel alliance, Axios reported. “I highly appreciate President Trump ’s big contribution to Israel and its security. I...
