ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, MN

Gale Torstenson

By shiquan
kdmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGale Torstenson passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the...

kdmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

How a Subway sandwich contributed to the Jussie Smollett verdict

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Jussie Smollett’s defense lawyers said the actor is “100% innocent” and plan to appeal his conviction for lying to the police over a hate crime report, blaming the verdict on miscommunication and preconceived notions. “There’s a misapprehension and a misconception that people...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Dawson, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Biden vows to support Ukraine amid Russia tensions

President Biden reiterated to Ukraine that the U.S. and NATO allies will offer support if Russia invades, though Mr. Biden has ruled out sending in U.S. troops. Experts have predicted that Russia could wipe out the Ukrainian army in less than an hour. Weijia Jiang reports.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy