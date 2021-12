In 1919 the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified and went into effect the following January, driven by the activism of groups such as the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the Anti-Saloon League. Unlike the 19thAmendment, which gave women the right to vote, this amendment to ban the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages in the entire U.S. wasn’t popular and it wasn’t successful. It created a network of stills and speakeasies, provided organized crime with a healthy revenue stream from bootlegging, and did nothing to stop the 20s from roaring. It was repealed by the 21st Amendment on December 5, 1933.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO