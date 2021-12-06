ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

2 Kansas teens dead, 3 injured after SUV crash, fire

 4 days ago

RILEY COUNTY—Two Kansas teens died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...

St. Joseph Post

K-State student who died in accident remembered as a hero

MANHATTAN —A Kansas State University student who died in an accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County is being remembered as a hero. Friends have established a fundraiser to assist her family and eventually establish a scholarship to help young women achieve the dream Autumn had of studying veterinary science.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after Andrew Co. rear-end crash

ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Thursday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Daniel S. Hunziger, 48, Oregon, was northbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of St. Joseph. The pickup rear-ended another vehicle...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after van goes airborne

HARRISON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Mercury Monterey driven by Ginger G. Henley, 71, Bethany, was northbound on MO 13 two miles north of Interstate 35. The vehicle traveled...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Patrol: Missouri deputy fatally shot knife-wielding woman

HERMITAGE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri deputy shot and killed a woman who reportedly attacked another person with a knife, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The deadly encounter happened Wednesday morning in the town of Hermitage when Hickory County sheriff’s deputies were called around 9 a.m. to a domestic disturbance, Springfield television station KYTV reported.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Reward offered in killing of Kansas police officer's puppy

LABETTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a case of alleged felony animal cruelty are offering a reward for information in the case. On Dec. 3, an off duty police officer in the city of Parsons reported their dog 'Ranger' had been killed at a home in the 1400 Block of South 14th Street, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest 3rd suspect for apartment burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a crime reported in November. Just before 9:00AM on November 20, police responded to a burglary that had occurred at an apartment in the 200 block North 3rd in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police: 2 teens shot in Kansas City high school parking lot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating after two teens were shot in a school parking lot as a high school basketball game was being played on the campus. The shooting happened Wednesday night at Ewing Marion Kauffman School on the south side of the city. Two off-duty police officers who were working security for the game reported hearing gunshots coming from outside the gym.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kan. man found safe

MARSHALL COUNTY – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported that 72-year-old Jim Knecht was located tonight in Nebraska. He is now safe. MARSHALL COUNTY –The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Marysville man. The whereabouts of James “Jim” W. Knecht, 72, are...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: Missouri man cited Rittenhouse in school threat

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. Mitchell Lovelace, 27, of Festus, was charged with making a terrorist threat after police were notified Saturday about the posting on social media. He was being held without bond in the Jefferson County jail.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Jury: Missouri woman guilty of killing snake breeder husband

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A woman shot and killed her husband at his snake breeding business in mid-Missouri, a jury decided Thursday. Lynlee Renick was convicted in Boone County of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 2017 death of her husband, Ben Renick, who bred rare and exotic snakes at his business in New Florence.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Deputies catch two Kansas women in stolen SUV

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. December 2, deputies located a 2013 white Ford Explorer near 262nd Road on U.S. Highway 75 that had been reported stolen out of Park City, Kansas., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies conducted...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police ID 16-year-old who died in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a person killed in a shooting at a party in Kansas City, Kansas, last week as a 16-year-old high school student. Police say Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez died at a hospital following the Friday night shooting in the city's Shawnee Heights neighborhood that also injured several others.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest Kansas felon again after reported trespassing

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Just after 8:30a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block South 8th Street in Atchison to investigate reported trespassing, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located a suspect later identified as 27-year-old Jason C....
KANSAS STATE
