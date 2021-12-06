ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 13: Broncos at Chiefs gameday inactives

By Tim Lynch
Mile High Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos made a roster change that surprised everyone with Mike Purcell a healthy scratch for this game. Instead, McTelvin...

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 0

State
Kansas State
Mile High Report

Broncos at Chiefs second quarter recap

The Denver Broncos had some bad things happen to open the second quarter with Courtland Sutton being flagged for both holding and offensive pass interference on a pass to Jerry Jeudy, which knocked Denver back to the 24 yard line. Then Teddy Bridgewater was flagged for intentional grounding to setup a second and 30 from the Chiefs 34-yard line.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gameday#The Denver Broncos#Kansas City Chiefs#Broncos Chiefs
Mile High Report

Bronco Fan Rooting Guide: Week 14

A while ago we used to get posts each week about who to root for in each game to best maximize the Broncos chances of success. While less fun in down seasons, I figured I'd try and keep things rolling. This won't include every matchup, like NFC only matches, though they may matter for tie-breakers, rather focusing on AFC teams. 538 also has a fun simulator to see how the outcome of each game impacts their playoff projections so I'll be using that and Football Outsiders as well. Right now the Broncos have a 17% chance of making the playoffs according to 538 while FO has the Broncos at 17.7%, not great but there is a shot and each little factor may end up impacting the Broncos. So here is Week 14's rooting guide if you are a Bronco fan:
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos Javonte Williams building a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Now I know what the first reaction to this article is going to be. Even writing the title felt a little bit clickbait-y to me. However, I say this with all confidence:. There’s a legitimate case to make for Javonte Williams being the Offensive Rookie of the Year if he keeps up this pace.
NFL
Mile High Report

Denver Broncos’ great Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Heartbreaking news today as reports have surfaced that former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed away at the age of 33. Jeff Legwold has reported that Roswell, Georgia, police said Thursday night Thomas was found dead in his home. Preliminary reports show Thomas’ death could have come from a medical issue, according to police. Legwold also reported that several former teammates said Thursday night Thomas might have suffered from seizures in recent months.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Broncos inactives: Kyle Long out; Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. As expected, right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) will sit out the big AFC West matchup. Offensive lineman Kyle Long is a healthy scratch — but starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) will suit up for the game.
NFL
Dallas News

SportsDay’s expert NFL picks for Week 13: Patriots-Bills, Chiefs-Broncos, Cardinals-Bears and more

After the Cowboys (7-4) and Saints (5-6) both try to get their seasons back on the right track Thursday night, there is a full slate of big games this weekend. With the playoff race heating up and division battles galore, this week is highlighted by matchups such as the AFC West clash between the Chiefs (7-4) and Broncos (6-5), as well as a fight for AFC East supremacy as the Patriots (8-4) travel to face the Bills (7-4).
NFL
Mile High Report

The Broncos need an answer for Chris Jones to beat the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have beaten the Denver Broncos 11 straight times. To prevent a 12th, Fangio and the Broncos defense will need to find a way to slow down Patrick Mahomes. Yesterday I wrote about how such a gameplan will create stress points on other parts of the defense, which means individual matchups along the Broncos front are going to be critical. Unfortunately, nothing the defense does will matter if Pat Shurmur and the Broncos offense can’t move the ball. To do so, they’ll need an answer for the Chiefs best player outside of Mahomes himself: Chris Jones.
NFL
Mile High Report

Can Teddy Bridgewater overcome his risk-averse tendency to give this offense a chance?

One of the obvious issues with the Broncos’ offense of late - among many, of course - is the underutilization of Denver’s talented wide receiver corps. A.J. Schulte did an excellent breakdown of this problem specifically with Jerry Jeudy, noting that since his return, “Jeudy has been more of a decoy than a featured weapon.”
NFL

