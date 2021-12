A remaster of the single-player campaigns Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its standalone companion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are on the way. Sony announced it is preparing both as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PS5 and PC. It will show up on the PS5 first on January 28, 2022. Then sometime after that, it will head to the PC. There is also a paid upgrade path for PS4 to upgrade to it for $10/€10, provided they paid for the original games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO