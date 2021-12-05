ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Oregon vs Arizona State Game Thread

247Sports
 4 days ago

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Arizona State vs. Arizona: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Arizona Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils since Nov. 25 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wildcats and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
SPORTS
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Auburn basketball vs. Syracuse

Auburn will play Syracuse for just the second time in program history as the teams meet at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas on Friday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CST with television coverage on ESPN2. Both are 1-1 in the eight-team event being played at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
theonlycolors.com

Men’s Basketball: Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans are officially playing for all the tridents of the deep today on Paradise Island in the Bahamas in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis event after defeating UConn in a close Thanksgiving Day game yesterday. Up today is the defending 2021 national champion, the No. 6 Baylor Bears. The game marks the second-straight ranked opponent the Spartans are facing, and the third of the season to date.
MICHIGAN STATE
AthlonSports.com

Arizona vs. Arizona State Football Prediction and Preview

The annual Duel in the Desert, played for the beautiful Territorial Cup, is one of the oldest and most heated rivalries in the West. Even in a season like this, when Arizona State (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) has a bowl to anticipate and Arizona (1-10, 1-7) is playing just for pride (and a possible building block into next season), the history and animosity of the Duel make it a great part of Rivalry Week.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
theonlycolors.com

Game Thread: Penn State Nittany Lions vs No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans welcome Big Ten East Division rival the Penn State Nittany Lions to East Lansing today for the regular season finale. The winner of the game today takes home the PEW PEW LAZERZ Land Grant Trophy, and the Spartans have the chance to secure a New Year’s Six bowl game bid with a win.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: Cougar Hoops vs Northwestern State

Good evening all! You know the drill,.....play nice. Posted on 7 hrs, , User Since 94 months ago, User Post Count: 3414. You gotta love Coach Sampson. Listening to him on the radio, he shows a lot of respect for their team, even names off about six of them individually. Says he has known their coach for 20 years. I’m sure that inside he’ll be very upset if this game is competitive at all, but he will never say that publicly.
COLLEGE SPORTS
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Oklahoma State: Game Thread & How to Watch

Now that all the turkey and pie and oven-baked sides have settled, the stage is set for one of the more entertaining contests in college football. I’m talking about Bedlam, folks. The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 7-1) are taking on an upstart No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 7-1) team looking to reassert itself in this historically competitive yet demonstrably lopsided rivalry. With serious CFP implications on the line, a Crimson & Cream win would guarantee a Bedlam rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game next weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Rutgers vs Maryland Game Day: LIVE Thread

It is time for another game day as Rutgers as (5-6) will take on Maryland (5-6), who is struggling while losing six of its last seven games. Rutgers is coming off a 28-0 loss at Penn State where very little went right offensively. Here is a look at some of the game day essentials for this Big Ten showdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vip
Maize n Brew

Game Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

It’s here. Finally. The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes. This game has been two years in the making, after The Game unfortunately had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19 complications within the Michigan football program. So you know this game means just a bit more this year because of that, and along with the fact the winner advances to Indianapolis next Saturday for the Big Ten Championship.
MICHIGAN STATE
frogsowar.com

TCU vs. Austin Peay Game Thread

TCU hosts Austin Peay on Monday night looking to get to 5-1 on the young season. For the first time since the opener, TCU appears to be back at full strength. - TCU (4-1) will play Austin Peay (3-2) for the first time on Monday at 7 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena. The game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Clemson

South Carolina and Clemson are getting set to do battle on the football field for the first time in 729 days. The second-longest streak of consecutive years played in college football was snapped last season, but the Gamecocks (6-5) and Tigers (8-3) are ready to renew the rivalry on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
CLEMSON, SC
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Louisville Cardinals tonight at 7:30 pm ET inside Cardinal Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it online at WatchESPN. This is the game we’ve all been waiting for, and it looks like it’s going to be a really good one. At the beginning of the season, most would’ve thought that it’d be a Kentucky blowout with how both teams started the year.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
anonymouseagle.com

Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Jackson State Tigers

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) vs Jackson State Tigers (1-5) THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Rich Waltz, Pete Gillen, and Desmond Purnell on the call. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available through Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call. THE LIVE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rocky Top Talk

Open Game Thread: Tennessee vs. Presbyterian

The Tennessee basketball season continues tonight with another non-conference matchup. The Presbyterian Blue Hose are in town, with the Volunteers looking to rebound from a sloppy Black Friday outing against Tennessee Tech. Tennessee was missing Josiah-Jordan James and Justin Powell during that game, and it remains to be seen if...
TENNESSEE STATE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball MBB vs. NC State & WBB vs. Wake Forest B1G/ACC Challenge Game Thread

LJVM Coliseum - Winston-Salem, N.C. Live Video: Watch ESPN (Tom Werme, Tabitha Turner-Wilkins) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. MBB vs. NC State Wolfpack. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road for the first...
LINCOLN, NE
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Michigan: Game Thread

After having eight games off from their win against UNC-Asheville, the Tar Heels are moments away from taking on the Michigan Wolverines. Things were pretty tense among Carolina fans going into the break, mostly due to the lack of urgency the Heels played with against Tennessee, and the turnover-heavy performance against UNC-A. The break for this team was much needed, though according to Hubert Davis, the team didn’t do a whole lot of on-the-court stuff this week. The time was mostly focused on getting to know each other better. It definitely seemed like this team hasn’t been...well...a team so far this season, at least as much of a team as we would come to expect. There are worst problems to fix in the middle of the season (shooting comes to mind), and we could see things start to turn around tonight. We will find out very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Oregon football: Mike Bellotti offers to coach Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Former Oregon coach Mike Bellotti has offered to lead the Ducks as interim coach in their upcoming Alamo Bowl showdown vs. Oklahoma, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Oregon is currently without a head coach following Mario Cristobal's decision to bolt for Miami, while former Sooners coach Bob Stoops is serving as interim lead at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alligator Army

Florida vs. Oklahoma, Game Thread: Gators take perfect mark to Sooner State

For the Florida Gators, November brought a few significant challenges in men’s basketball. The FSU game? A rivalry contest against an opponent that has owned the Gators in recent years. Milwaukee’s visit to the O’Dome? A game against an NBA lottery pick. Games in Fort Myers against California and Ohio State? Clashes with teams from big-time conferences — with one admittedly being a lot better than the other.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Lipscomb

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Lipscomb Bisons at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (6-3, No. 95 Kenpom) is back for the first of three non-conference games before the ACC slate is in full swing after an 80-75 win over Clemson on Saturday and will take on Lipscomb (5-4, No. 235 Kenpom) which has lost their last three games against Division I opponents. The Hurricanes bounced back after a 32-point loss to Alabama with wins over Penn State and Clemson and will be looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Miami also faces Fordham and Stetson before resuming ACC play on Dec. 29 against NC State. Lipscomb ranks 317th out of 358 teams in defensive efficiency according to Kenpom, highlighted by allowing teams to shoot 37.8 percent from 3 (314th) with just a 13.5 turnover percent (351st).
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy