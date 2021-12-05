Oregon vs Arizona State Game Thread

After having eight games off from their win against UNC-Asheville, the Tar Heels are moments away from taking on the Michigan Wolverines. Things were pretty tense among Carolina fans going into the break, mostly due to the lack of urgency the Heels played with against Tennessee, and the turnover-heavy performance against UNC-A. The break for this team was much needed, though according to Hubert Davis, the team didn’t do a whole lot of on-the-court stuff this week. The time was mostly focused on getting to know each other better. It definitely seemed like this team hasn’t been...well...a team so far this season, at least as much of a team as we would come to expect. There are worst problems to fix in the middle of the season (shooting comes to mind), and we could see things start to turn around tonight. We will find out very soon.

