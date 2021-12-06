New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday December 5, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans 108, Houston Rockets 118 (Final)

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Brandon Ingram drops 40 but the New Orleans Pelicans lose to the Houston Rockets

It’s time for this team to make some changes. Let’s talk about it!

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

In the six-game winning streak, the Rockets have averaged 29.3 assists, most in the NBA in that stretch. In the first 17 games, they averaged 20.2 to rank last in the league. – 11:04 PM

Christian Wood @Chriswood_5

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

It should be time to start thinking about dropping NAW for a bit but there really isn’t any other option. Maybe Gary Clark sees minutes? – 10:46 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets hold off Pelicans to keep rolling, extend winning streak to 6 games houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:46 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood on the Toyota Center crowds: “I hear the fans. I feel the fans. And the energy is getting better as we win more games.” – 10:40 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood on the two-big lineups: “It’s fine. It worked out for us today.” – 10:38 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans failed to take advantage of Brandon Ingram’s splendor in Sunday’s 118-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood on going from a 15-game losing streak to a 6-game winning streak: “It’s crazy, but you got to love it.” – 10:37 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Christian Wood on the Rockets winning 6 in a row right after losing 15 straight: “It’s crazy, but you gotta love it.” – 10:36 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Brandon Ingram

David Hardisty @clutchfans

DJ Augustin raved about Alperen Sengun’s basketball IQ. “You can tell he was well taught.” – 10:15 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas believes the Rockets offense will get better when they play 2 bigs as the season progresses: “We were better than average offensively (tonight) & we had been way below average offensively with 2 bigs on the floor. We’re making strides, we’re growing and learning..” pic.twitter.com/RbmuT8Q6tY – 10:13 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Willie Green praising Willy Hernangomez (10 pts, 14 reb in 16 mins at Houston): “I don’t even know what more I can ask from him. He’s a great teammate, great human being. He lifts up everyone’s spirits, just being around him, then he goes out and plays his heart out.” – 10:12 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Next 9 games for the Rockets:

• Brooklyn

• Milwaukee

• at Memphis

• at Atlanta

• at Cleveland

• New York

• at Detroit

• at Chicago

• at Milwaukee

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Eric Gordon: “I’m all about winning. As soon as I stepped foot here in Houston, that’s what it was all about.” – 10:07 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Eric Gordon on if the group believes they can keep this going: “No question. This should be the standard.” – 10:05 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets are now 3.5 games out of the last play-in spot and 4.5 games out of the 6-seed – 10:04 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sun

Evan Mobley, 14 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Scottie Barnes, 11 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk

Alperen Sengun, 10 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk in 17 min – 10:03 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Eric Gordon: “We’re playing the right way.” – 10:02 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willy Hernangomez

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

EG and C-Wood combined for 46PTS. 🚀

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Longest current win streak in the NBA:

Houston Rockets: 6 games

Longest current win streak in the NFC:

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Christian Wood Player of the Week? Averaged 16.8 in the four wins, but that includes the game he was hurt and took just one shot. In the three games he played and finished, averaged 22.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, two blocked shots, made 49 % of shots and 55.6 % of 3s. – 9:51 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:46 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Final Stats from Toyota Center:

@Brandon Ingram: 40pts, 4ast

@Jonas Valanciunas 17pts, 10reb, 3ast

@Willy Hernangomez 10pts, 14reb

@Nickeil Alexander-Walker 10pts, 5ast

#Pelicans | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/oZQEnhRYSe – 9:42 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Postgame Interviews (12/5 at HOU):

Willie Green

Willy Hernangómez

Brandon Ingram – 9:42 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram pours in season-high 40 pts but #Pelicans can’t overcome rough shooting night in 118-108 loss to Rockets in Houston. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/mpyHaA4Crn pic.twitter.com/SQqOZbcSEb – 9:38 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Recap from tonight’s game:

#Pelicans | @PanzuraStorage

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

With the Rockets winning 6 straight games they have matched their win total from the final 51 games of last season – 9:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Six in a row for the previously 1-16 Rockets.

If they can make it to 7 straight vs the Nets, we’ll make Christian Wood our profile picture. pic.twitter.com/Pv4KdiRCHq – 9:36 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Two weeks ago, several articles talked about Houston finishing as the worst NBA team of All-Time. The Rockets would need to finish 1-58 for that to happen. – 9:34 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Rockets 118, Pelicans 108

New Orleans wastes Brandon Ingram’s 40-point night.

Graham-Temple starting back court shot 5 of 19. NAW went 3 of 13 off the bench.

Houston passes New Orleans in the West standings. – 9:32 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

make that 6️⃣ in a row!!

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Rockets 118, Pelicans 108

Ingram 40 pts

Valanciunas 17 pts & 10 rebs

Hernangomez 10 pts & 14 rebs

Huge night from Ingram ends up not being enough bc Pels struggle to get any meaningful production from other perimeter guys. They shot 10-38 on 3s as a team. Hou was 17-40. – 9:32 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Rockets 118, Pelicans 108

– Ingram: 40p, 5r, 4a, 15/28 FG

– JV: 17p, 10r, 3a, 3b

– Willy: 10p, 14r

– NAW: 10p, 5a

Pels: 42.6 FG%, 10/38 3P, 18/25 FT

Rockets: 49.4 FG%, 17/40 3P, 23/29 FT

Pels fall to 7-19.

Rockets win their 6th in a row. – 9:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 118, Pelicans 108. Rockets have won six straight. Every starter plus Sengun in double figures. – 9:31 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Houston Rockets have won 6 professional basketball games in a row. – 9:30 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Houston Rockets have now won six straight games. – 9:30 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets beat the Pelicans 118-108 for their 6th straight win, now 7-16 this season. Houston made 17-40 3’s (42.5%), their starting 5 was 15-25 (60%) on 3’s. – 9:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Seven point game, a half minute left. Can’t guess why the Pelicans did not foul. Garrison Mathews 3-pointer, his fourth, ices it. – 9:29 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Garrison Mathews is so freakin CLUTCH – 9:28 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans couldn’t get enough buckets early and couldn’t get enough stops late. – 9:28 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

BI can’t foul Daniel House on a fadeaway.

Pelicans have not played smartly at all tonight. – 9:26 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

This is now the third 40-point game of Brandon Ingram’s career. – 9:26 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

With the way this game has been called, Nickeil’s gotta take that drive through Eric Gordon stronger instead of falling away so much on the shot attempt. – 9:25 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Pelicans on 8-1 run, back within eight with 3:04 left. Silas time out just before he’d have lost it under three minutes. Game looking a lot like Friday’s. – 9:21 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Silas gets a use-it-or-lose-it timeout in right before the three-minute mark.

Rockets – 111

Pelicans – 103

We have 3:04 left in Houston. – 9:20 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Pelicans cut a once 15-point lead down to 8. Rockets call timeout. – 9:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets change starters to match up with Pelicans, upcoming big lineups ift.tt/3oq9gjg – 9:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. out to get nagging thigh injury ‘right’ ift.tt/31AHE2c – 9:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Former Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni returns to Toyota Center with Pelicans ift.tt/3y5kz3S – 9:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets going with the Wood-Sengun lineup in the fourth for the second-consecutive game. Sengun hits a short jumper for a 12-point lead. – 9:16 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram has 35 points tonight, a season-high. It’s his first time scoring 35+ since March 2021.

Surprisingly, it’s only the 7th time in BI’s career he’s scored 35+ in a game. – 9:11 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Brandon Ingram has 35-points right now and I had no clue it was that high until I glanced at the game box score. – 9:11 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Brandon knocks it down 🏀

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/0zYHy8qmSu – 9:10 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram with a season-high 35 points … but the Pels are gonna need a quite a few more (and some stops) to win this one. – 9:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

As much as the Rockets have been pounded on the boards, they have outscored the Pelicans by one in second-chance points after three-consecutive K.J. Martin put backs. – 9:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

It’s been a tough night for Herb Jones – 9:08 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

KJ Martin is going to have a 30-point game with just put-back dunks and layups one day. – 9:07 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

KJ MARTIN ARE YOU KIDDING ME – 9:03 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Rockets 94, Pelicans 85

Ingram 33 pts & 5 rebs

Hernangomez 10 pts & 14 rebs

NAW 10 pts

Pels have to start playing with more physicality on defense. The Rockets are looking very comfortable out there. Gordon and Wood have a combined 45 points. – 8:58 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 94, Pelicans 85 after 3. Rockets led by as much as 15 but Pels have outscored the Rockets 10-1 in the last minute of the first three quarters. Rockets 14 of 32 on 3s, have made at least 15 in each game of winning streak. – 8:58 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

One left to play!

Rockets: 94

Pelicans: 85

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Season-high 33 points for Brandon Ingram. Pels trail Rockets by nine headed into the fourth quarter. – 8:57 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willy Hernangomez has a career-high 9 offensive rebounds, and he tied his season-high with 14 rebounds.

He’s played 16 minutes. – 8:56 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Some of these defensive fouls against Houston jump shooters are giving me nightmare flashbacks to the Harden Era – 8:51 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Pelicans challenging a foul called on Trey Murphy. Bit of a bailout call on a House shot at the buzzer. Did not see the foul on the shot at all. Reached in early but that was not the call. – 8:51 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets having trouble getting anything but 3s against the Pelicans’ zone. But Wood hits his fifth for his season high, one shy of matching his career high. He has 22 on 12 shots. Rockets with 10 of their 16 attempts in third from deep. – 8:47 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Christian Wood and Eric Gordon cooking the Pels is cruel punishment for the fan base. – 8:47 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Nickeil Alexander-Walker started 0-6 from the field. He’s made his last 3 shot attempts — all three-pointers. – 8:46 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood probably doesn’t get enough credit for his touch around the basket. That floater was pretty. – 8:45 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jonas Valanciunas leaving the game with some kind of back injury and he looks mighty uncomfortable sitting on the bench.

Damnit. – 8:43 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jonas Valanciunas just walked off the court very, very slowly and he’s holding his back. Aaron Nelson is checking him out right now in front of the Pels’ bench. – 8:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jonas Valanciunas looks like he’s dealing with some back pain. Just checked out of the game and is being looked at by a trainer. – 8:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jonas Valanciunas looks to have hurt his back, struggles to the bench. – 8:42 PM

C-Wood is 4-4 from behind the arc tonight! 💦 pic.twitter.com/c1Abdi63f0 – 8:39 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Midway through 3rd quarter, Pelicans trail Rockets 75-63. They’re just not playing with any force defensively. Eric Gordon getting anything he wants and Houston’s having an easy time getting good looks from 3-point range, which they’re converting — 12 makes in 24 attempts. Yuck. – 8:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

A Rockets starter had had a season high for points, assists or rebounds, sometimes more than one starter, in each of the five games of the winning streak. Gordon a bucket away from making it six straight games. – 8:36 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram up to 26 points. Only one other Pelican in double digits. Willy Hernangomez has 10. – 8:36 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Eric Gordon is up to 22 points. This is the first time he’s scored 20+ points in consecutive games this season. – 8:36 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

BI is up to 26 points on 10-19 shooting. The problem is Willy Hernangomez is the only other Pel in double figures (10 pts).

Also doesn’t help that Houston is still shooting 55 percent from the floor. – 8:36 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon up to 22 with seven minutes left in the third. Had season high 24 on Friday. – 8:33 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Eric Gordon’s just having one of those runs right now where he looks like a an All-Star. – 8:32 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

If Rockets big men keep fouling at this rate, Gana Diop is going to have to play center for the Rockets down the stretch. – 8:27 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

nba.com/pelicans/galle… – 8:25 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 7? (Games at LAC, vs. DAL, at DAL, as well as tonight at HOU) Statistics are through the first three games of this #NBA week #PelsPOTWPoll – 8:25 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Pelicans are 4th in the NBA in offensive rebounds, avg. 12 a game. They’ve got 13 so far here at halftime, with Hernangomez collecting 8 of them. According to Assistant Coach DeSagana Diop, this was an area of concern heading into tonight & said team NEEDS to box out. – 8:18 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Scenario nobody is talking about: What if Houston closes the year on a 65-game win streak but it’s only good enough to get them the 3 seed? – 8:18 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Rockets 57, Pelicans 49

Ingram 19 pts

Hernangomez 10 pts & 12 rebs

Jones 5 pts

Houston shot 55 percent from the floor, 8-18 on 3s. The Pels shot 36.7 percent, 4-19 on 3s. If the shooting #s start to even out, the Pels should have a chance to take control – 8:11 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 57, Pelicans 49 at half. Rockets briefly got up 13. Rockets shooting 55 %, 44.4 % on 3s. Pels taking a lot of shots by grabbing rebounds. Wood with 13, Mathews with 10. Ingram with 19. – 8:10 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Rockets 57, Pelicans 49

– Ingram: 19p, 2r, 2a, 7/14 FG, 4/4 FT

– Willy: 10p, 12r

– Pels have to get more ball movement. Just nine assists in first half

Pels: 36.7 FG%, 4/19 3P, 9/13 FT

Rockets: 55.0 FG%, 8/18 3P, 5/8 FT – 8:09 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Eric Gordon falls down.

Herb Jones gets whistled for the foul.

Clean it up @OfficialNBARefs – 8:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Pels with 13 offensive rebounds. Rockets with 17 rebounds. – 8:05 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Garrison Mathews just made an and-1 three a few feet behind the line. – 8:03 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Josh Christopher picking up some first-half minutes. Checking in for Brooks, who is 0 for 3. – 7:53 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Love @ca_rockets dropping in the “Garry Bird” reference to Garrison Mathews. – 7:51 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Former Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni returns to Toyota Center with Pelicans. Rockets GM Rafael Stone came by for a visit during the time out. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:46 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Leading after 1️⃣!

Rockets: 28

Pelicans: 26

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 28, Pelicans 26 after 1. Christian Wood with 10 points, four rebounds. Rockets shoot 55.6 %, 50 % on their eight 3s. But between the Rockets turnovers (6) and Pels offensive rebounds (8) Pels took 30 shots in the quarter. – 7:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Rockets 28, Pelicans 26

Ingram 9 pts

Hernangomez 7 pts & 8 rebs

Jones 5 pts

Houston shot 55.6 percent from the field, but they also turned it over 6 times. Pels need to get more production from their guards. – 7:38 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets second unit might want to get a rebound. Wait. Check that. They have combined for one. Still, getting bullied by Hernangomez. – 7:35 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Another game with Willy Hernangomez providing quality minutes off the bench. – 7:34 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram picks up his 2nd personal foul.

That’s two on BI and two on Herb for the Pels. – 7:28 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

11-0 run by the Rockets. Notably, only one center is on the floor. – 7:25 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/H97msLTNqf – 7:24 PM

It’s somebody’s birthday‼️ ACE aka My World aka ABoogie, aka My SpiderMan, My Dude❤️ #AceTurns3 pic.twitter.com/TK6iIVf4Vz – 7:23 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Trey Murphy getting some early run here for the Pels tonight with Herb Jones picking up two early fouls.

GT and Herb sit, NAW and Trey in. – 7:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

K.J. Martin to check in after the time out. Rockets offense OK with the two bigs — 6 of 11 shooting, 2 of 4 from deep — but have to stick with drive-and-kick including kicking pass back out after drives. Had 4 TOs in first 3 1/2 minutes, settled down since. – 7:20 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jonas Valanciunas is not leaving the paint, even with Daniel Theis attempting to space out to three. – 7:18 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Rockets have committed 4 turnovers in the first five minutes of the game. – 7:17 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Herb Jones finding his comfort zone on offense is turning into a major storyline for this team moving forward. – 7:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

It was initially put out in our Courtside Box that Brooks would start, but he will come off the bench.

#Rockets going with Tate, Wood, Gordon, Mathews and Theis to start vs. New Orleans. – 6:52 PM

Pregame vibes are immaculate. 🔥

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Mathews, Gordon.

(Either changed or I read wrong but deleted the previous tweet.) – 6:39 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Daniel Theis will start for the Rockets tonight. – 6:38 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rockets with the headfake, saying that they’re now starting Daniel Theis tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ywvo2iRrkU – 6:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets go back to the Wood/Theis starting lineup along with Gordon, Mathews and Tate – 6:34 PM

#WBD | @spacerunnersnft pic.twitter.com/VsQh3yS9G2 – 6:15 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Josh Hart doing some pregame shooting tonight. A pretty good sign bc he didn’t do anything before the Dallas game a few nights ago. pic.twitter.com/PSNtY76DH1 – 6:07 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

New Orleans player development coach Corey Brewer and Houston player development coach Gerald Green are chatting it up on the sidelines right now.

Feel like both guys could give a solid 15-20 minutes tonight if needed. – 5:57 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green on Brandon Ingram: “When he’s just making the simple plays and getting in the paint and finding his teammates, our team just plays with joy and finds a renewed energy. It’s what we rely on him to do, and he has been doing a great job of it.” – 5:48 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Josh Hart will be OUT tonight. My bad y’all – 5:42 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pregame read on the player some (Trey Murphy) are calling Macaroni Man nola.com/sports/pelican… – 5:39 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Pelicans guard Josh Hart is out with left knee soreness vs. Rockets. – 5:36 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Josh Hart (left knee soreness) will not play tonight.

Says he’s getting better and is starting to progress more and more but not quite yet ready to play. – 5:33 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Josh Hart will miss a third straight game with left knee soreness, Willie Green says. – 5:33 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas says Eric Gordon and Alperen Sengun will have to ramp up their playmaking responsibilities without Porter Jr. tonight. – 5:20 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Kevin Porter Jr. will not play tonight. – 5:16 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Kevin Porter Jr. is out tonight. Stephen Silas would not reveal his starters. – 5:16 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:

1. Scottie Barnes: 6.28

2. Evan Mobley: 5.92

3. Chris Duarte: 2.76

4. Franz Wagner: 2.63

5. Cade Cunningham: 2.35

6. Davion Mitchell: 1.52

7. Josh Giddey: 1.47

8. Alperen Sengun: 0.9 pic.twitter.com/9MQYbhE0fM – 1:06 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Alperen Sengun (per 36 minutes):

17.1 points

9.1 rebounds

5.4 assists

2.2 steals

1.2 blocks

49.2% FG shooting

40.0% 3-PT shooting

On why Sengun’s ridiculous production should be forcing the Rockets to be having uncomfortable conversations right now.

clutchpoints.com/alperen-sengun… – 1:05 PM