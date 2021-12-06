Mitchell Opens, Gobert Closes Jazz Win Over Cleveland

The Jazz beat Boston 137-30 on Friday night in a gritty performance as it now heads out on the road for a four-game road trip, beginning Sunday in Cleveland. Mike Conley was sizzling Friday night, and the Jazz needed him in a big way. When Conley went to the bench at the 8:15 mark of the fourth quarter, the Jazz were leading the Celtics 109-104. When he checked back in two minutes later, the Celtics had ripped off a 9-0 run and the Jazz needed an infusion of poise and execution. Conley delivered, getting Utah into its offense on most possessions, but more than anything, he hit the big shot. Conley made three clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Jazz rallied for a third-straight victory. Conley finished the game 7 of 7 from the 3-point range on his way to tallying 29 points. Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 34 points.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO