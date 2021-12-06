ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mitchell Opens, Gobert Closes Jazz Win Over Cleveland

By BEN ANDERSON
kslsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in a hard-fought afternoon game on Sunday. The Jazz beat Cleveland 109-108 in one of their best wins of the season, outlasting the feisty young Cavaliers roster who appeared poised for a playoff birth. Donovan...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebirdwrites.com

NBA Preview: Keys for Pelicans to snare upset win over Jazz

Following a commanding win over the Washington Wizards, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) will look to keep the momentum going as they open a back-to-back two-game series in Utah against the Jazz (12-6) Friday night. The Jazz will be a tall test for the Pels as Utah is on pace to another stellar regular season, currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Jazz ‘play with the pass’ in promising win over the Pelicans

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 127-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Once again: the Jazz like making a statement with the game’s first play. Here was tonight’s:. Does Donovan Mitchell have the opportunity to take the pull-up three? Yeah,...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Have Best Offensive Night Of The Season In Win Over Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz got an easy 129-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers behind 30 points from Donovan Mitchell and a 21 point, 16 rebound double-double from Rudy Gobert. The Jazz turned the ball over a season-low five times leading to just five fast break points...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Mark Eaton
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Greg Ostertag
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
KUTV

Talkin' Jazz: David Locke Explains Why Portland Couldn't Stop Gobert

November 30, 2021 — (KUTV) - Why didn't the Blazers have more success slowing down Rudy Gobert? What is Rudy Gay providing for the Jazz and where will he continue to improve? Plus, can the Warriors and Suns keep this pace up and can anyone in the West get rolling and join the top three teams? Watch another edition of Talkin' Jazz with David Locke right here!
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz show dominance in complete win over the Blazers

To put it lightly, the Utah Jazz have had an up and down year. Tonight was one of the most consistent performances from the Jazz as they dominated the Portland Trail Blazers, 129-107. As a team the Jazz shot the ball extremely well, something that hasn’t happened all that often...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gobert Closes Jazz#The Utah Jazz#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Utahjazz#Cavs#Ksl Sports#Spida Spidadmitchell#Western Conference
kslsports.com

Rudy Gay Feeds Rudy Gobert For Dunk During Pelicans/Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazzmen Rudy Gay and Rudy Gobert connected for an assist and dunk during Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Friday, November 26. With 2:37 remaining in the opening quarter, Gay dished the ball off to a...
NBA
FanSided

Nothing wrong with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in November

The Utah Jazz had a November to forget, but their big man certainly didn’t. According to the official Twitter account of the Utah Jazz, two-time All-Star Rudy Gobert is now the first known Jazzman to lead the league in rebounding through the first 21 games in a season. His career-high 14.5 rebounds per game are almost one more than the average of No. 2 on the list, Denver Nuggets center and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
NBA
NBA

Defensive Stand Gives Utah The Win Over Cleveland

Despite 35 points from Donovan Mitchell, the defense from Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley helped the Jazz extend its winning streak to four games following Sunday's 109-108 victory over the Cavaliers. All Utah needed was one more stop. After playing a slew of close games throughout the season, the Jazz...
NBA
bostonnews.net

Jazz emerge with high-scoring win over Celtics

Donovan Mitchell put up a team-leading 34 points and Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists as the Utah Jazz outlasted the Boston Celtics for a 137-130 win on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Rudy Gobert totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 points...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FanSided

Should Donovan Mitchell run this Utah Jazz offense?

Recently, The Ringer published a very interesting article about Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Consider this article a direct response. In his piece, Jonathan Tjarks argues that the Jazz need to (we’re paraphrasing slightly) give Donovan Mitchell the ball. Frankly, it’s hard to argue otherwise. Tjarks sights a lot of good stats that ought to have fans of the Utah Jazz doing a double take. Here’s an excerpt:
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz don’t defend, but score enough for win over Celtics

The Jazz beat Boston 137-30 on Friday night in a gritty performance as it now heads out on the road for a four-game road trip, beginning Sunday in Cleveland. Mike Conley was sizzling Friday night, and the Jazz needed him in a big way. When Conley went to the bench at the 8:15 mark of the fourth quarter, the Jazz were leading the Celtics 109-104. When he checked back in two minutes later, the Celtics had ripped off a 9-0 run and the Jazz needed an infusion of poise and execution. Conley delivered, getting Utah into its offense on most possessions, but more than anything, he hit the big shot. Conley made three clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Jazz rallied for a third-straight victory. Conley finished the game 7 of 7 from the 3-point range on his way to tallying 29 points. Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 34 points.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Mitchell stick dagger in Celtics, score 34, leads Jazz to win

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz over the Boston Celtics 137-130 Friday night. Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 27 3-pointers and...
NBA
slcdunk.com

The Jazz ride Conley and Mitchell to victory over the Celtics

The Utah Jazz welcomed the Boston Celtics into town by raining threes on them. They also rained turnovers into the Celtics' hands, but hey, hit enough threes, and it’s tough to lose. The Jazz starters all showed out tonight. Each starter had an imposing line. Mike Conley: 29 points, 7...
NBA
FanSided

Two studs and one dud from Utah Jazz win over Cleveland Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz did not have an easy time with the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers last night (for the record, there’s a reason we predicted a Jazz loss in this contest). Regardless, they overcame adversity to pick up their fourth straight win by a final score of 109-108. In the dying moments of the game, Darius Garland launched a triple that would have put the Jazz to bed. It hung around the rim like a distant cousin at a family Christmas party who you’re just remembering why you never call. It ultimately would not drop, and by the time the ball found itself back in play, the clock had expired.
NBA
kslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Throws Down Monster Dunk Vs. Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – Perhaps reports of Donovan Mitchell no longer dunking are overblown. The Utah Jazz guard threw down a thunderous two-handed jam against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter of Friday night’s game. With the Jazz locked in a close game with Boston, the team needed a...
NBA
ABC4

Mitchell, Conley lead Jazz to 137-130 win over Boston

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) –  Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz over the Boston Celtics 137-130 Friday night. Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 27 3-pointers and shot 53% from long distance. It helped the Jazz survive a […]
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy