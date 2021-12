MIAMI – Earlier this month, Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana opened its doors. Located on the world-renowned Playa Juanillo in the Dominican Republic, famed for its sugar-white sands and captivating turquoise waters, the resort is only 15 minutes from the Punta Cana airport and adjacent to the recently opened Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana. The resort features a variety of luxurious rooms and suites, vast food & beverage options that cater to every palate, nonstop activities ranging from kayaks to cooking lessons, access to the world-class St. Somewhere Spa and much more.

