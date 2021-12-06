2 Kansas teens dead, 3 injured after SUV crash, fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Automatic vehicle location is important to reducing response times in both the police and fire departments in Hutchinson. "At the police department, we've been using it for some time," said chief Jeff Hooper. "We have mapping through our CAD system, our dispatch system. We can track and dispatchers also can see where all the emergency apparatus are in the community and obviously, dispatch the closest available unit."

