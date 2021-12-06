ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

2 Kansas teens dead, 3 injured after SUV crash, fire

 4 days ago

RILEY COUNTY—Two Kansas teens died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

