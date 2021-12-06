ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

December SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of December shows an increasing number of SPAC deal...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Can XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Buck The Market Trend?

Omicron clearly increased sentiment about the long-term sustainability of the business but bears will always wonder which variant will be the last. This is a key risk to consider.
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

Top Ancillary Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

2 Alternative Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Christmas. In recent trading, it seems that marijuana stocks may be building more consistent momentum. The reason for this speculation is when the cannabis banking language was removed from the NDAA bill the sector did not fall. Maybe this is a sign that investors and shareholders are feeling more confident about the future. Despite the ongoing battle to pass federal cannabis reform. Mainly putting an end to cannabis prohibition in the United States.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Spac
San Diego Business Journal

Manscaped Going Public Via SPAC Merger

the men’s consumer lifestyle brand that specializes in grooming products, is going public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, according to the company’s founder and CEO. The Scripps Ranch-based company, with an annual revenue of $290 million, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Los...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Woonsocket Call

High Tide Inc. (HITI) Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to CAD$40,000,000 for Strategic Initiatives

High Tide Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to CAD$40,000,000 for Strategic Initiatives. High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue up to CAD$40 million (or the equivalent in U.S. dollars) of common shares (“Common Shares”) from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued (i) in ordinary brokers’ transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) or another U.S. marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded or (ii) in ordinary brokers’ transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of their sale or as otherwise permitted by law, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pear Therapeutics Stock to Begin Trading After SPAC Merger

Pear Therapeutics, a developer of software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics, on Friday completed a merger with special purpose acquisition company Thimble Point Acquisition (THMA) and will begin trading Monday on Nasdaq under the PEAR ticker. Thimble Point's stockholders on Nov. 30 voted to approve the business combination, which was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Woonsocket Call

4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Do You Have These Semiconductor Stocks On Your Radar?. Semiconductor stocks are among the hottest stocks in the stock market this year. This should not come as a surprise as demand for semiconductor chips is also at an all-time high. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the same quarter last year. Well, with the ongoing high demand for chips, the industry is putting extraordinary efforts to ramp up production. After all, most would agree that semiconductors are the nerve center of the world’s economy, national security, and critical infrastructure.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Grab IPO Drops 20% on US Debut Following Historic SPAC Merger

Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab saw its SPAC-directed IPO debut plunge on first day of trading on the NASDAQ, to less than $9. Grab, a Southeast Asian tech company and ride-hailing platform, had a severely underperforming IPO debut on the NASDAQ. The Singapore-headquartered company had gone public earlier on Thursday as the largest-ever to close a SPAC merger and go public. Grab merged with Altimeter Growth Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by US investment firm Altimeter Capital.
BUSINESS
Flying Magazine

Vote on Vertical Aerospace SPAC Merger Set for Dec. 14

Vertical's VA-X4 is being designed to be a 200 mph, single-pilot, four-passenger eVTOL aircraft. Courtesy: Vertical Aerospace. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has announced a shareholders proxy vote on a merger with Vertical Aerospace that could take the air taxi company public in two weeks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
siliconangle.com

Grab shares plunge following giant $40B Nasdaq SPAC merger debut

Shares in Grab Holdings Inc. plunged on debut on their Nasdaq today after the company completed a special-purpose acquisition company merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. The listing, the largest-ever SPAC deal, valued Grab, often referred to as the Uber of Southeast Asia, at $40 billion. Grab is also only the second major tech company from Southeast Asia to be listed in the U.S., following Sea Ltd., which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Buzzfeed SPAC IPO: All About BZFD Stock

The Buzzfeed SPAC IPO is coming to the market. The company is going public through a merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. Here’s the latest information…. BuzzFeed is the world’s leading independent digital media company. The company has its headquarters in New York with an entertainment studio in Los Angeles. From its start in 2006, BuzzFeed has been one of the most influential digital media companies. The company has built a reputation for its funny memes, listicles and other interesting content.
STOCKS
fsrmagazine.com

Tilman Fertitta Tries to End $8.6 Billion SPAC Merger

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta is attempting to back out of an $8.6 billion merger that would bring Fertitta Entertainment to the stock market. In February, the company, which is the parent of the Golden Nugget casinos and restaurant conglomerate Landry's, announced that it planned to go public via a merger with FAST Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. At the time, the transaction was valued at $6.6 billion, but the deal was amended in June to include Mastro’s Restaurants, Aquarium Restaurants, Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, and a handful of smaller restaurant concepts, adding a total of 42 incremental business assets.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Grab heads for public market after investors approved SPAC merger

(Dec 1): Investors voted to approve the merger of ride-hailing provider Grab Holdings Inc and Altimeter Growth Corp, completing one of the largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deals ever after a year of tumult for SPACs and the transaction itself. The proposal was passed in a special shareholder meeting...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fertitta's hotel company, SPAC call off $8.6 bln merger

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's hotel company Fertitta Entertainment Inc and blank-check company FAST Acquisition Corp (FST.N) said on Friday they had mutually agreed to terminate their $8.6 billion merger agreement. The companies reached a settlement that provides FAST and its shareholders up to $33 million in upfront...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy