A year seems so long ago: ANWR anticipation turns to angst

By SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR
 4 days ago
It was one year ago that the Bureau of Land Management published its intent to offer the first lease sale for lands within the Coastal Plain (10-02 area) of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

That notice, kicking off the formal lease-sale process, led to immense posturing by environmental zealots and advocacy groups, including calling the Congressionally-approved sale “an act of violence”.

The hopes of so many a year ago may not have faded, but certainly, the circumstances have changed – significantly.

After holding the sale earlier this year, the Biden Presidency was then sworn in and immediately halted any new development activities in ANWR via executive order.

Then, after Alaska’s Congressional delegation all supported anti-fossil fuel, radical environmentalist Deb Haaland to be the next Interior Secretary, Deb Haaland and her team suspended the existing leases, using the bogus argument that the original permitting process wasn’t robust enough, and calling for a complete review of the environmental impact of leasing in the 10-02 area.

Setting aside the legal question about stopping progress on fully-contracted areas within the 10-02 for a minute, the entire argument that the permitting – done under what the even the eco-extremist organization NRDC has called the “Magna Carta of Environmental Law” – the NEPA process – was somehow flawed is laughable.

In response to Interior’s actions and a complete stonewalling by Haaland and her team to requests for information and consultation by leaseholders, the Alaska Industrial Development & Export Authority (AIDEA) filed suit recently against President Biden and others involved in the suspension of activity.

Power The Future which strongly supports AIDEA’s efforts and will stay on top of this story for our readers and supporters. While so much has happened in a year related to ANWR and the eco-left’s histrionics to keep it from being safely and responsibly developed, the fact is that the Coastal Plain still holds immense opportunity. We’ll keep fighting for ANWR, its tens of thousands of potential jobs, billions of barrels of oil and the continued economic and energy security of Alaska and America.

Rick Whitbeck is Alaska director for Power the Future.

Sullivan, in barnburner floor speech, slams Biden for his anti-Alaska policies

Sen. Dan Sullivan spent a full half hour on the floor of the Senate giving President Joe Biden a piece of his mind. In a speech titled "Joe Biden's Anti-Alaska Agenda," he also called out New Mexico Senior Sen. Martin Trevor Heinrich for acting against Alaska's energy economy, while New Mexico is a leading oil producing state that has suffered no economic sanctions from the Biden Administration.
Biden's war on Alaska will benefit Russia

AFTER CEDING AFGHANISTAN TO CHINA, WILL JOE CEDE ALASKA'S ENERGY RICHES TO RUSSIA?. Joe Biden's war on fossil fuels has taken perhaps its heaviest toll on the 49th State. Oil and gas account for roughly half of Alaska's economy and a quarter of its jobs. There would be lots more oil and gas jobs in Alaska but for Biden, who unilaterally suspended all oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that President Trump had earlier approved. Now that action is being challenged in court.
Michael Tavoliero: Our entire delegation needs to go

Our Alaska congressional delegation — Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young — are DC sell-outs and should be retired with the upcoming elections in 2022 for Murkowski and Young, and the 2026 for Sullivan. Think about it: We have a congressional delegation which continues to treat our...
Deb Haaland
Congressman Young statement on release of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve: 'Sad day for our country'

Alaska Congressman Don Young released the following statement in response to President Biden's decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:. "Across Alaska and the rest of our nation, hardworking American families are feeling the impacts of rising fuel prices. These costs touch every part of daily life. Whether it is increased heating expenses, more expensive groceries, or essential goods and services being out of reach, there is no doubt that oil prices and our dependence on OPEC are causing unnecessary stress on parents and their children. Today's move by President Biden to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is historical, but not the kind of headline news that should be celebrated. Very frankly, we did not need to get to this point, and we are only here because the Administration has stifled American resource exploration and hamstrung our hardworking energy labor force at every turn. Congress created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a security strategy to protect our nation from oil shortages during natural and economic disasters. Let me be very clear: this is not a crisis necessitating a dip into our strategic oil reserves; rather, this is an emergency created purely by political malfeasance and broken promises. Anybody paying attention to this Administration's energy policies is not surprised.
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

