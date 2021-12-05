Read full article on original website
Blue Devils Travel to No. 21 Appalachian State Tuesday
DURHAM – Duke wrestling travels to Boone, N.C., on Tuesday to face the Mountaineers in a 7 p.m., matchup. The Blue Devils are coming off a busy week of hosting Central Michigan and North Carolina in back-to-back duals. As a team, Duke fell in both matchups, moving to 3-6 (0-1 ACC) on the season.
Women's Basketball Travels to Marquette on Wednesday Night
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at Marquette on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET from the Al McGuire Center. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-12, 0-10) at MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES (12-7, 5-5) Game Info - Wednesday, Jan. 25 - 8 p.m. ET - Al McGuire Center (3,700)
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin
Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
Women's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois & Missouri State
The Drake women's basketball team will start a three-game road swing this weekend. The Bulldogs are set to travel to Southern Illinois and Missouri State on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively. Bair-ing the Load. Maggie Bair leads Drake in both scoring and rebounding. The senior forward is scoring 15.5...
Warriors take top ranking on the road
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the...
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net
Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
GAME THREAD: DePaul at Georgetown
Game 21: DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9) TV: FS1 (Scott Graham & Sarah Kustok) Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 384 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Last Meeting: DePaul won the first meeting 83-76 on Dec. 29. The Blue Demons have won the last three in the series.
Pilots visit LMU before hosting No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday
Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-7, 4-3 WCC) Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Time: 4 p.m. Place: Portland, Ore.
Pilots Return to Seattle for UW Invitational
• The Pilot will be traveling to Seattle again for the UW Invitational this Saturday, Jan. 28. • The meet will begin with the Women's 3000 Meter run (Heats 1-3) at 9:30 a.m. in the Dempsey. • General admission is $10 per person, while children under 12 are free. •...
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
