Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
chatsports.com
LATEST 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Injury | 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship & 49ers Rumors
The 49ers Report is live with the latest San Francisco 49ers news, rumors and analysis as the 49ers advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs following 49ers vs. Cowboys highlights. On today’s show, we’ll do a 49ers vs. Eagles preview and pas along the latest 49ers injury news on Christian McCaffrey, the latest on Brock Purdy and more. Join Chase Senior for all of your Niners news, rumors and analysis!
chatsports.com
MAJOR Giants Rumors on Tee Higgins, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Mike Kafka Next Texans Head Coach?
New York Giants rumors are on fire with the NFL Offseason here for the G-Men. Today’s Giants rumors focus on Tee Higgins, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Mike Kafka. Boomer Esiason linked Tee Higgins to New York as a Giants trade target. NFL rumors came out that Saquon Bakrley turned down a contract worth $12 million per year during the Giants bye week. Mike Kafka is also scheduled to have his s.
chatsports.com
Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson & Jaxson Smith-Njigba
The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Baltimore Ravens season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Ravens could take in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. The Ravens have the #22 overall pick, meaning some of the top guys will still be on the board. Some of the top NFL Draft prospects include Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Nolan.
chatsports.com
Denver Broncos TRADING For Sean Payton? Saints Trade Rumors On Stefon Diggs & Dak Prescott | NFL
Sean Payton trade rumors just won’t stop! Is Sean Payton headed to the Denver Broncos or will the Arizona Cardinals grab him first? And believe it or not, there are MORE crazy New Orleans Saints trade rumors… Would a Saints trade of Michael Thomas for Dallas Cowboys QB1 Dak Prescott make sense for both teams in the 2023 NFL season? Or could Stefon Diggs join Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as.
Jets hire former Broncos coach Hackett to run offense
The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. The team announced the hiring Thursday of the 43-year-old Hackett, who replaces Mike LaFleur after coach Robert Saleh and the Jets interviewed at least 15 candidates for the vacancy. Hackett went 4-11 in less...
chatsports.com
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
chatsports.com
Raiders Rumors On Josh Jacobs, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, 2023 NFL Mock Draft + Aaron Rodgers Trade?
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this channel. Raiders Report by Chat Sports • 6 min ago • 7 votes. Better for the Raiders?. Trade...
chatsports.com
Seahawks Rumors & News: Mel Kiper Mock Draft, Trade For DeForest Buckner? + Cut Candidates & Q&A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:57 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE VIDEO TO START THE SHOW!. 9:12 PMCarrotSTixsu200bwhy would the colts get rid of one of their most consistent players tho. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear...
chatsports.com
Bengals-Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed as ‘full’ participant
On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Cincinnati for the AFC Championship game. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here...
chatsports.com
Voiding contracts will cost Packers $16.4 million of dead money on salary cap in 2023
A few years of restructuring contracts and kicking the can down the road via the addition of void years will cost the Green Bay Packers on the salary cap in 2023. Seven voiding contracts will add almost $16.4 million of dead money on the Packers’ salary cap this coming year, and it’s possible all seven players won’t be back on the 2023 roster.
chatsports.com
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:36 PMChoua loru200b#NFL should the 49ers draft Cameron latu in day three of this year draft?. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Chat...
chatsports.com
Shanahan on Omenihu: We feel very good about letting the legal process play out by itself
WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) DE Charles Omenihu (oblique) I re-watched the game and noticed that McCaffrey wasn’t anywhere near 100 percent.
chatsports.com
Ravens announce 2023 season opponents
The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced their opponents for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North, so they will play a second-place schedule in 2023. Baltimore will play the entire AFC South, NFC West and two games each against division rivals Steelers, Browns and Bengals.
Comments / 0