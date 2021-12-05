Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC, sending Aaron Rodgers rumors into overload
Hackett -- who failed to survive a full season as the Denver Broncos head coach -- has served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars (alongside Jets head coach Robert Saleh) in the past, but most notably held the same position with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. During that run, he worked closely with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won the NFL MVP award for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Jets hire former Broncos coach Hackett to run offense
The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. The team announced the hiring Thursday of the 43-year-old Hackett, who replaces Mike LaFleur after coach Robert Saleh and the Jets interviewed at least 15 candidates for the vacancy. Hackett went 4-11 in less...
Steelers 2023 Free Agents: All 24 Pittsburgh Steelers About To Hit Free Agency + Who To Re-Sign
NFL free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers is quickly approaching, which means it’s that time of year to evaluate which Steelers players are slated to hit free agency this spring, and which players are worthy of bringing back and re-signing for the 2023 NFL season. GM Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike Tomlin have some tough decisions to make over the next couple of weeks and months to build a team that can challenge the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North division title next season. With numerous stud players such as Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Najee Harris all on their rookie contracts, the time is now for Pittsburgh to put together a complete roster capable of taking on the best the NFL has to offer.
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
NOW: Deebo Samuel Hurt? LATEST 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey + 49ers Rumors vs. Eagles
Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson & Jaxson Smith-Njigba
The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Baltimore Ravens season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Ravens could take in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. The Ravens have the #22 overall pick, meaning some of the top guys will still be on the board. Some of the top NFL Draft prospects include Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Nolan.
Seahawks Rumors: Select Tyree Wilson & Trade #5 NFL Draft Pick? + Seattle Coaching Staff Changes?
The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few months away and the Seattle Seahawks hold two first round picks at #5 and #20 overall. Seahawks rumors are flying about what Seattle will do with their two picks. Seahawks trade rumors are out there according to The Athletic that Seattle could trade the #5 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the #9 pick. Seahawks draft rumors consist of them potentially taking Tyree WIlso.
Bengals-Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed as ‘full’ participant
On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Cincinnati for the AFC Championship game. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here...
Blue Devils Travel to No. 21 Appalachian State Tuesday
DURHAM – Duke wrestling travels to Boone, N.C., on Tuesday to face the Mountaineers in a 7 p.m., matchup. The Blue Devils are coming off a busy week of hosting Central Michigan and North Carolina in back-to-back duals. As a team, Duke fell in both matchups, moving to 3-6 (0-1 ACC) on the season.
Texas-Sized Stand Off
Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Fun
Milwaukee got back on track with a shootout win over Iowa. The Predators have shifted into being a high-event hockey team, with somewhat positive results. The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Who's getting Connor Bedard?
Seahawks Rumors & News: Mel Kiper Mock Draft, Trade For DeForest Buckner? + Cut Candidates & Q&A
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net
Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?
Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
