Gervonta Davis is one of the best young fighters on the planet right now and at a record of 26-0, fans are calling him the next Floyd Mayweather. Last night, Davis had a rare Sunday night fight where he took on the likes of Isaac Cruz. Prior to this fight, many fans were laughing at Cruz as he seemed to be a huge underdog. In the end, however, Cruz turned out to be Davis' toughest opponent to date as the fight went all 12 rounds before ending in a unanimous decision that allowed Davis to retain his Lightweight title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO