ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL salary cap increase could help the Browns retain core players

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRRdu_0dEtVoeE00

The Cleveland Browns still have five games left in the 2021 season. While the odds of the team grabbing a playoff spot are not high, given their inconsistent play and difficult closing schedule, this year is still their focus.

Questions about their long-term future also linger. Whether it is deciding on QB Baker Mayfield as the team’s franchise quarterback, what to do with DE Jadeveon Clowney after one year or if they can extend CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland has some important decisions coming up.

Sunday came news that could help the team with some of their financial questions. According to NFL Network, the 2022 NFL salary cap is expected to jump to $208.2 million, a big jump from 2021:

The final number has not been officially announced, but it’s expected to be revealed at the NFL’s annual labor seminar next week.

The salary cap this season is $182.5 million — down from $198.2 million in 2020, but much higher than it would’ve been had the league and union not agreed in August 2020 to spread an anticipated multibillion-dollar revenue shortfall from the COVID-19 pandemic over several years.

The post also notes an expected jump in 2023 as well.

According to Over the Cap, the Browns would have $39 million in cap space in 2022 with the increase in cap space. The team also has two players who they could cut to save significant cap space in WR Jarvis Landry ($15.1 million) and OL J.C. Tretter ($8.25 million).

Releasing backup QB Case Keenum could also save the team $6 million in cap space.

With an increase in cap space, Cleveland could push to keep Clowney and extend Ward without worrying about hamstringing their finances for the future. That is especially true with the belief that the 2023 cap will also increase.

Comments / 1

Related
brownsnation.com

Drew Brees Has Advice For Baker Mayfield

Retired NFL great Drew Brees has always taken some interest in the Cleveland Browns‘ Baker Mayfield. The pair grew up and attended high school barely 10 miles apart in Texas. And their early career paths share some uncanny similarities. Brees once preached patience to the rookie Mayfield, telling him to...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife sends blunt message to Browns after ugly win vs. Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have looked shaky in a lot of games this season, and that includes those that they have actually won. Count the Browns’ 13-10 win over the winless Detroit Lions at home in Week 11 among them, as Cleveland failed to come away with a convincing victory that should have underscored how far they are in terms of quality from the worst team in the NFL this season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Salary Cap#Nfl Network#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#De Jadeveon Clowney#The League And Union#Wr
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Free Agent quarterbacks Cleveland Browns could bring in to provide competition in 2022

Baker Mayfield will be on the Cleveland Browns roster in 2022 because of his fifth-year option but these 3 guys could be brought in to provide competition. As the Cleveland Browns head into the 2021 bye week, it’s beginning to look less and less likely that the team can make the playoffs for the second straight season. After making the postseason in 2020 and getting their first victory since 1994, aspirations were high around the city of Cleveland with a lot of big additions to the defense.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Baker Mayfield Tonight

The 2021 NFL regular season was seen by many as a make-or-break year for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. So far, it’s been a lot more of a break it year. Mayfield, who’s been dealing with several injuries throughout the season, is not having the kind of “I deserve a massive contract extension” season he was hoping for.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrible Throw By Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield came into today’s must-win game against the Detroit Lions nursing several injuries, including a bruised heel and torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield is admittedly playing through a lot of pain, but it was Cleveland Browns fans who were hurting watching him throw a brutal early interception.
NFL
FanSided

4 Cleveland Browns who should be headed elsewhere in 2022

We were all guilty of over-valuing this Cleveland Browns roster ahead of the 2021 season. Looking to 2022, these 4 players should be playing elsewhere. At 6-6, the Cleveland Browns have just five games left in the 2021 NFL Season. They’re not completely out of the running for a playoff spot but they’re going to need to play near-perfect football down the stretch.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Announced They’ve Signed A Tight End

The Browns have added some more depth to their tight end room. They announced via Twitter that they have signed TE Miller Forristall, plus activated LS Charley Hughlett. Forristall has been signed due to starting tight end David Njoku being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear at this time if he will be activated in time for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Browns Could Be Without Key Player On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns could be without one of their key offensive playmakers this Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin is reporting that Browns tight end David Njoku will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list later this Tuesday. This news comes just a day after backup tight end Stephen Carlson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Browns Make Six Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they made six moves on Tuesday, including officially placing TE David Njoku on the COVID reserve list and signing TE Miller Forristall from their practice squad to the active roster. Cleveland also activated LS Charley Hughlett from the COVID IR, signed TE Ross Travis to their...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy