Ranking Every Season Of American Horror Story

Since A Nightmare on Elm Street premiered back in 1984, this iconic series helped shape the future of horror and slashers by introducing a notable villain that allows for a creative set of kills. Seven movies were created and a spinoff, Freddy vs. Jason; however, a reboot was made official, and it starred a pretty solid cast such as Rooney Mara, Clancy Brown, and Jackie Earle Haley. The film was met with dismal reviews upon release; however, A Nightmare on Elm Street did exceptionally well at the box office, making over $100 million based on a production budget of $35 million. The 2010 reboot remains the highest-grossing entry in the Nightmare on Elm Street saga, but surprisingly, no sequel was made despite a strong tease of one at the end. There’s no official word on why Warner Bros. didn’t capitalize on the success of the film, though there have been whispers that the feedback of the film was one of the main reasons Warner Bros. hasn’t done a sequel. Plus, Wes Craven wasn’t particularly happy about the studio not contacting him about the reboot. However, another reboot for the franchise has been in the works, though no official date has been confirmed. So, what happened with the 2010 reboot? There’s no denying that the film was a commercial success; however, the reboot fails to live up to the high standards that were set by the original film.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO