I can confirm that PJ Fleck is planning on hiring Kirk Ciarrocca as the Minnesota's next offensive coordinator, per sources. Yahoo's Pete Thamel had it first. Ciarrocca and Fleck had been coaching together for nearly a decade as they began at Rutgers together in 2010 for a season, before reuniting in 2013 at Western Michigan and were together until the end of the 2019 season when Ciarrocca took the offensive coordinator position at Penn State, a dream job from him at the time. Things didn't work out there as Ciarrocca was let go after just one season, and Kirk took a job at West Virginia as an offensive analyst this past season.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO