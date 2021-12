Shotguns are typically not recommended on the vast majority of maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard, since most of them simply aren’t ideal for the engagements you’ll come across. That isn’t to say you should never use a shotgun, but you’ll definitely want to be choosy when deciding which to bring with you. The best in the game is the Combat Shotgun, as it has decent range, high damage, and other assets that put it above the rest. Even though it’s so good, there are definitely some attachments you’ll want to prioritize over others when building the weapon.

