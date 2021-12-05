Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Utah Jazz (16-7) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 5, 2021
Utah Jazz 109, Cleveland Cavaliers 108 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Has this photo made its way to Twitter? Anyway, Ricky Rubio and some fans pic.twitter.com/gXetWBjvKQ – 9:23 PM
Mike Conley’s defense against Darius Garland sealed Jazz’s victory over the Cavaliers https://t.co/cg2mWVMyWZ pic.twitter.com/ZieZAfvMVE – 9:17 PM
Most intriguing bowl matchups outside #CFP2021:
Rose: Ohio State vs. Utah. Buckeyes lost to Oregon, which got blasted by Utes twice.
Alamo: Oklahoma vs. Oregon. Two teams played their way out of playoff.
Boca Raton: Appalachian State vs. WKU. High scoring vs. stingy defense. – 8:49 PM
The Jazz go in to detail on the possession that gave them the win over Cleveland.
ksl.com/article/503013… – 8:40 PM
One popular argument from BYU fans in my mentions this afternoon is essentially, “Utah is going to the Rose Bowl because the Pac-12 has to send someone.”
……………………what?
In years where the Rose Bowl is not a CFP semifinal, the Pac-12 champion goes.
My brain hurts. – 8:32 PM
I for one think that Denver have a better defensive rating with Jokić in the playoffs than Utah with Rudy Gobert in the playoffs is pretty funny. – 8:28 PM
JAZZ GAME REWIND recap of today’s Jazz win via the radio call podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6L… – 8:27 PM
JA Block ➡️ DG Three
@betwayusa | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/pStFG1AO29 – 8:27 PM
Interesting twist to BeaverFootball matchup vs Utah State: Aggies starting RB is @BlessedAthleteC who played at OSU from 2017-20. Tyler has rushed for 764 yards (4.4 avg) & 6 TDs in 11 games this season. Began 2018 camp as No. 2 RB before knee injury forced redshirt year #GoBeavs – 8:07 PM
Ohio State opens as a 7.5-point favorite at the Rose Bowl vs. Utah. – 7:59 PM
POSTCAST After every game @1041straight and I beakdown what just happened in the Utah jazz game. Tonight a good win to start the trip youtu.be/lUyVzUtnMyU – 7:52 PM
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Rudy Gobert’s defensive dominance down the stretch and his season so far
2. Jazz’s small-ball lineup isn’t there yet, but improving
3. Mike Conley knew the exact play J.B. Bickerstaff was going to run at the end.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:26 PM
✔️ Back-to-back 30+ point performances for @Darius Garland (First time in his NBA career)
✔️ Seven consecutive double-doubles for @Jarrett Allen (Longest streak of his NBA career)
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mvgFWNZV5G – 7:20 PM
Hey, someone send me the video of the full final possession for Jazz and Cavs. Pretty please. – 7:03 PM
Instant analysis: Jazz lock down Cavs on final possession to get a win on the road https://t.co/dtGV4M6lMS pic.twitter.com/QlupeeE3o2 – 6:45 PM
Rudy Gobert with his first ever 20 rebound, five block game.
He was incredible on the defensive end. – 6:39 PM
Utah is going to have a lot of nights where it’s going to have to grind games out.
One such contest has been playing out at the Huntsman Center for the last 90 minutes.
Utes up 7, inside 5:00 to play. – 6:36 PM
what a game.
#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/6eSGHGUzlF – 6:31 PM
POSTCAST – Big men dominated, the Guards shine and the Jazz win first game of the trip – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 6:19 PM
Mike Conley, on the final defensive possession: “[Garland] is tough, man. … Just trying to chase him, put as much pressure on him as possible, just hope he missed it.” – 6:13 PM
📹| 3 games in a row with 30+ 🕷
#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/etk2ovswYm – 6:09 PM
Donovan Mitchell, on that final possession: “Just get one stop. That’s all we need.” – 6:06 PM
📹| Ready to relive that one already? no prob.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/FSbo2wtpVE – 6:03 PM
📹| “We knew it was going to be a battle.”
#WalkoffInterview | @lhmauto pic.twitter.com/1TlHmDOFA1 – 5:58 PM
POSTCAST – Big man dominated, guards star. Jazz get tough 1st win of trip twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:56 PM
Close game, got the scholarship 🖤
#UtahJazzScholarship pic.twitter.com/aNvQLBWMNn – 5:52 PM
Mitchell had 35 and 6 assists on 12-21 shooting. He was really good again, all around – 5:51 PM
For #Cavs: Garland, second straight 30+ game, 31pts, 11-19FG, 5-8 3ptFG, 5asst, 4stl; Allen, 7th straight dbl-dbl, 17pts, 11reb, 3blk, 2stl; Rubio, 15pts, 4reb, 2asst; Mobley, 14pts, 12reb, 3asst, huge 4Q blk; Cedi, 11pts, 4-7FG, 5reb, 4asst, 2stl. – 5:50 PM
I feel like I’ve never seen Gobert play on a higher level than he’s currently playing now – 5:49 PM
Jazz snap #Cavs 4-gm win streak, but CLE made them work for it, furious 4Q comeback falls short – take 109-108 thriller; last second 3ptFGA by Garland doesn’t fall, tip-in attempts don’t fall; UTA, 20-48 3ptFG (47 3ptFG last 2gms); CLE outscored UTA, 26-18 in 4Q. pic.twitter.com/nFDHi5VYnY – 5:47 PM
Fought to the finish. #LetEmKnow – 5:45 PM
An incredible display by Rudy Gobert down the end of the Cavs/Jazz game. Put a lid on the rim, made incredible hustle plays, had a huge oreb and even bigger lefty dunk for the winning margin. I continue to be amazed at how well-conditioned he is for a 7-footer. – 5:45 PM
Road trip starts off with a W ✔️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/P4m9C9ymBd – 5:45 PM
Had a “Cleveland rocks the Jazz” tweet all ready to go if Utah had lost – 5:45 PM
Jazz ESCAPE with a win, 109-108. Good defense on the final possession, Conley defending Garland extremely well.
Gobert just an absolute monster late. Wow, wow, wow moments. Mitchell a very good game until the final two minutes, but still: 35 points on just 21 shots.
MIN weds – 5:44 PM
FINAL: Jazz 109, Cavs 108. Incredible defense from Mike there on Garland, forcing a deeper-than-he–wanted final look. Don 35p, 6a. Rudy 20r, 5b, 3a. Bogey 16/3/3. Royce 12/6. Ocho 15/8. Mike 11/6. Gritty, sloppy victory. Jazz will take it. – 5:43 PM
The Jazz come up with the stop. They win 109-108
PHENOMENAL defensive possession from Utah. Conley denies Garland penetration, forces tough shot…the Jazz box out and clean up
Utah moves to 16-7 on the season. Good win for them to start the trip – 5:43 PM
Jazz force Garland into a DEEEP 3 and Utah survives, 109-108. Mitchell led the way with 35 points and Rudy Gobert had one of the most impactful 6-point nights I have ever seen. – 5:43 PM
End of Cavs-Jazz was crazy and fun, Evan Mobley with a huge block down the end, Utah’s clutch defense was exceptional – 5:43 PM
Rudy Gobert has 3 DPOY awards in his trophy case
Evan Mobley may end up with more than that – he’s going to be dominant! – 5:43 PM
JAZZ WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/F0dTUeqMeH – 5:43 PM
Jazz had a great defensive possession to end it. Mike Conley saved them with his play on Garland – 5:43 PM
JB Bickerstaff took a timeout here, down 1 with 20 seconds left. Mitchell had fallen into the baseline and Cavs had a 5 on 4 pic.twitter.com/PhMJa8sTvI – 5:42 PM
EVAN MOBLEY. pic.twitter.com/7nQOr4IWwz – 5:42 PM
Evan Mobley only has 3 more personal fouls (41) than blocks (38) this season. That’s wild for a rookie big man. – 5:41 PM
Game reset: Jazz 109, Cavs 108. Cavs ball with 17.9 seconds left.
Rudy Gobert has had unreal after unreal defensive possessions. He needs to have one more. – 5:41 PM
This game is going to come down to the Jazz getting one defensive stop.
Can they get it? – 5:41 PM
Cavs doubled Mitchell, but he attacked anyway, got blocked. Cavs will have chance to win with 18 seconds left, down 1. – 5:41 PM
Jazz have strayed so far away from their best offense. Nothing but isos. Defense and rebounding keeping them alive. They lead 109-108 with 17.9 seconds left. Cavs ball OOT. – 5:40 PM
Conley got fouled on that last take to the basket, clear as day. And if the officials didn’t call the foul then it went off him. They screwed the call up both ways – 5:40 PM
Gobert. Again. – 5:40 PM
Rudy Gobert is a freeeeeaaaaak. – 5:39 PM
RUUUUUUUUUUUDYYYY – 5:38 PM
Garland and Mitchell putting on a show worthy of a tweet here in Cleveland. 3 mins left, 104-104. – 5:37 PM
Bucks injury report for tomorrow night against the Cavaliers:
Grayson Allen (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf soreness) and George Hill (right knee hyperextension) are questionable.
DiVincenzo, Lopez, and Ojeleye are OUT. – 5:37 PM
That defensive possession by Rudy Gobert, holy cow – 5:37 PM
Best thing on that Donovan Mitchell foul call was it allowed Mike Conley to get back in the game. – 5:33 PM
“We’re from Europe, you know, and we have our secrets.” –@Ricky Rubio 🇹🇷🇪🇸
Their secrets: pic.twitter.com/5prRyAeVCZ – 5:29 PM
Easy to look at Ricky Rubio’s 36 percent shooting this year and think he’s been the same guy as ever, but Rubio has played some of his best ball ever this season. Huge bucket just tied it against the Jazz. He’s been massive off the bench for Cleveland. – 5:25 PM
Jazz 97
Cavs 97
8:42 left
Mitchell has 28
Garland leads the Cavs with 22
Tune into hear the close on 97.5 FM or @utahjazzapp or NBA Audio League pass
Utah had a 15-point lead with 11:05 left in the game. It took 2:23 for it to be a tie game. Cavs on a 15-0 run. – 5:24 PM
Cavaliers on a 15-0 run in the 4th and the Jazz are the best team in the NBA in 4th quarters and the Cavaliers are the worst so this was unexpected – 5:24 PM
Cedi Osman willing the #Cavs back into this game with his steal and then two threes.
Then Ricky Rubio just tied the game at 97 each. Cavs outscoring the Jazz 15-6 here in the fourth. 8:42 left in the game. – 5:23 PM
The Jazz completely fall apart, they surrender 15 points in less than three minutes and we are tied at 97-97 – 5:23 PM
And it’s a 15-0 Cavs run, a tied game, and another Quin timeout. Turnovers just killing Utah right now. – 5:23 PM
19 threes and counting ⏱
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/37dHS93trX – 5:23 PM
#LetEmKnow, CEDI 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/5J42uUc8c6 – 5:22 PM
The Finnisher ™️
@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/9sgHR7M64p – 5:21 PM
Jazz had a 15-point lead… and then the Cavs go on a 10-0 run. A couple sloppy plays (easy OReb putback for Markkanen, that Conley turnover), a couple unlikely threes (Okoro, Rubio). – 5:20 PM
Jazz get sloppy/lazy for a few possessions, and just like that, their 15-point lead is down to 97-92. Need to get back to hitting the boards, taking care of the ball. – 5:20 PM
OH MY CEDI OSMAN!!! – 5:20 PM
10-0 run from Cleveland, and now we have a 97-92 ballgame – 5:20 PM
An afternoon for milestones—@Rudy Gay hits 17,000 career points!
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/6eKsXYNI0v – 5:17 PM
Jazz up 91-82 at the end of 3Q in Cleveland. Jazz being able to sink off Okoro really helps make up for their size disadvantage down low. – 5:14 PM
12 minutes to go. #LetEmKnow – 5:14 PM
End 3Q: Jazz 91, Cavs 82. Pretty wonky close to the period, as the smallball lineup struggled on the boards, and was sporadic with its spacing. Still, enough 3s going in at this point to stay ahead — 17-38 overall. Don with 28p, 6a. Garland 22p/5a/4r for Cleveland. – 5:14 PM
sunday buckle up check
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/sm4lrt5Kn7 – 5:14 PM
Ocho back-to-back – 5:13 PM
Smooth criminal.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uJrMCYFVow – 5:13 PM
End of three in Cleveland: the Jazz lead the Cavs 91-82…. – 5:13 PM
Bad pass from Mitchell, but… Royce didn’t hustle for the loose ball, giving up the easy two points. – 5:12 PM
Rudy Gay’s frozen rope jumper is surprisingly pretty. – 5:12 PM
Evan Mobley’s game is so mature. Catches the ball on the wing, drives in, defender slides over — easy dish to Jarrett Allen for a dunk. We’ve watched young players try to shoot that here for years. The rookie has 14 pts, 6 rbs, 3 ast so far today against the Jazz. – 5:06 PM
The Jazz lead Cleveland 80-73, but offense is coming too easily for the Cavaliers, particularly in the last few minutes. Also, the Jazz have taken a few bad shots of late. Also, Gobert is frustrated because he’s doing a lot himself defensively – 5:05 PM
Spin ’em, @Evan Mobley 🌪️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VXEYXercxS – 4:59 PM
NEW: BYU beat Utah head-to-head and went 5-0 against the Pac-12, so why did the Utes finish ranked ahead of the Cougs, who are also out of the NY6?
CFP selection chair Gary Barta weighed in on that topic a short while ago: sltrib.com/sports/byu-cou… – 4:59 PM
RUDY
U
N
K pic.twitter.com/DHtIRhlfii – 4:55 PM
Ball movement night and day from two weeks ago. Maybe relatedly, so is Donovan Mitchell’s shot making. – 4:54 PM
Go to work @Utah Jazz that was basketball perfection – 4:53 PM
Jazz offensive rating in the first half against the 3rd best defense in the NBA is a 129. League average is 109. Jazz are best in the NBA at 118. – 4:43 PM
Tight 1H matinee in CLE – teams combined 20-44 3ptFG, 9 ties, 10 lead-changes – #Cavs trail, 60-55; Garland, 14pts, 4-5 3ptFG (9-11 last 2 games), 4asst, 2reb, 2stl; Allen, 13pts, 5-9FG, 7reb, 2blk; Mobley, 10pts, 4-8FG, 6reb, 2asst, stl; UTA’s Mitchell, game-hi 18pts. pic.twitter.com/0zB5uqjUog – 4:39 PM
What was your first favorite video game growing up? 🎮
The guys shared some of their memories as we celebrate Esports/Kids Night at @RMFieldHouse! pic.twitter.com/TNu6CqNCpY – 4:39 PM
At the end of the first half, the Jazz lead the #Cavs 60-55. That second quarter was more of a grind.
Darius Garland leads with 14 points and four assists. Jarrett Allen has 13 points and 7 rebounds.
Donovan Mitchell has 18 pts after making those last three free throws. – 4:38 PM
fun first half!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/GQUZDGXtMu – 4:37 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 60, Cavs 55. Utah’s consistently shown the ability to put up points in a hurry in this game (11-24 from 3). They”re gonna need to get more stops, though (Cavs 9-20 from deep). Don with 18/5. Garland 14/4a, Allen 13/7r. – 4:36 PM
Work to do in the second half.
@socios | #LetEmKnow – 4:36 PM
Jazz up 60-55 at the half. The Gobert minutes a +9, including that last run at the end of the half to end it. Mitchell has 18 points, 5 assists already. – 4:35 PM
Halftime in Cleveland: the Jazz lead the Cavs 60-55….Mitchell with 18….Gobert with 10 rebounds…Bogdanovic with 11 – 4:35 PM
fast
break
bogey pic.twitter.com/bUkqKggDYf – 4:35 PM
Cleveland is challenging the Osman foul on Mitchell – 4:31 PM
Rudy block counter: 🚫🚫🚫
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/IZBGUKlsW3 – 4:30 PM
Ricky Rubio is 90% lifetime on 50/50 balls – 4:30 PM
That’s 3 fouls on Royce, and the Jazz are in the penalty on a fairly careless chase for a ball he had no shot at getting. Jingles is in. – 4:30 PM
Donovan Mitchell has thrown that strange, but very pretty overhead two handed bounce pass twice in this quarter.
I don’t remember learning that at basketball camp. – 4:30 PM
Hell of a pass from Mitchell – 4:29 PM
Donovan Mitchell’s passing today has been crazy good – 4:29 PM
overhead skip pass to royce for the triple 🤪
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/G6QLcBNY3P – 4:27 PM
That is where the Jazz kill it. Beautiful skip pass from Don to Royce. – 4:24 PM
The problem with the Cavs for the Jazz isn’t that their bigs are big. It’s that none of them are stiffs….they can all move on both ends….Jazz down 50-49….really good test for them – 4:23 PM
JC was late rotating to that double-team, and Mobley winds up with an and-1. Gonna be interesting to see how the smallball Jazz defend this big Cavs lineup. – 4:18 PM
These have been really good Rudy Gay minutes so far.
You can feel him in this game after a pretty dreadful outing against the Celtics. – 4:16 PM
6:38 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead Cleveland 44-42 – 4:14 PM
No Trent Forrest filler minutes – 4:10 PM
This 2-3 zone the Jazz are trying is yielding a ton of looks at open 3s. – 4:09 PM
weather in cleveland
🌨 🌨
🌨 🏀 🌨 🏀 🌨
💧 💧 💧
🌨 🏀 🌨 🏀
🏀 💧 💧 – 4:09 PM
Mike Conley getting all up in there for an offensive rebound was impressive. Jazz need more of that from their smalls. – 4:08 PM
One down, three to go! #LetEmKnow – 4:05 PM
For those of you looking for the Jazz radio call this afternoon we are on 97.5 FM. The Raiders are on 1280 the Zone instead, so please listen at 97.5 FM or on the @Utah Jazz app – 4:04 PM
Jazz up 32-29 after 1Q. Both teams 6-11 from 3. Jazz probably need to give more respect to Garland’s shooting ability. But Donovan Mitchell’s been awesome, with great shooting, creative passing, and even being asked to guard Markkanen. – 4:04 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 32, Cavs 29. Entertaining, back-and-forth scoring battle so far. Both teams went 6-11 from 3, and the Jazz got better on the boards as play went along. Don with 15p, 3a for Utah; Garland 12p, 4a for Cleveland. – 4:04 PM
First quarter done: the Jazz lead Cleveland 32-29….a lot of shot making from both sides. Fascinating matchup – 4:04 PM
On a Zoom call, CFP selection chair Gary Barta noted that Utah and Pitt both won conference championships on Saturday, and that’s why they’re ahead of No,. 13 BYU.
Barta also defended putting Utah ahead of BYU, noting that the Utes are 9-1 since Rising took over at QB. – 4:02 PM
Did… did Ricky Rubio forget who Rudy Gobert is? – 4:01 PM
That’s our Rookie of the Month 😤 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Gr7jqIjdfk – 4:00 PM
Getting some rare Gay-at-the-5 minutes right here from the Jazz. – 3:59 PM
#Cavs Cedi Osman checks into the game. He missed the last three games due to low back soreness. – 3:56 PM
Darius Garland has an early 12 pts here in the first quarter and is a perfect 4-of-4 from 3.
If you want to read about Garland’s offensive growth, you can do that here: theathletic.com/2996664/2021/1… – 3:55 PM
3:56 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Cavaliers 26-24….Mitchell has 15 and 3 assists
Garland has 12 and 3 assists – 3:55 PM
Donovan Mitchell’s having one of those quarters. He’s up to 15 points and three assists and is in total control. Jazz lead 26-24. – 3:55 PM
Stay hot, DG!!!
@Darius Garland has an early 12PTS, shooting a perfect 4-4 from three 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/9p7LaaerLo – 3:55 PM
There is a buzz I haven’t heard in a while in Cleveland’s arena, it happens every time Donovan Mitchell OR Darius Garland shoots. Darius has four 3s and Donovan three. – 3:55 PM
Donovan Michell’s having himself a game. Cavs have shown little ability to stop him from getting to his spots, and he’s been ridiculously efficient — 6-7 FGs, 3-4 from 3, 15p. Jazz lead 26-24 w/3:56 left 1Q. – 3:55 PM
Garland is drilling threes right now. A couple of deep ones too. Fun game so far this afternoon. – 3:54 PM
If you don’t contest Darius Garland, he’s probably going to keep making him. Not sure why the Jazz keep treating him as if he’s a non shooter – 3:54 PM
Rudy Gay-at-the-5 minutes – 3:52 PM
Rudy Gay the primary big off the bench. It’s happening – 3:52 PM
THE BLOCK PARTY CONTINUES IN CLEVELAND
(Watch until the end 🤣) pic.twitter.com/WOF59BBwu8 – 3:49 PM
7,000 in Spida fashion ✨
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/GptsOhdVGY – 3:48 PM
I have witnessed entire countries try to game plan for Rudy Gobert, rigging rosters so there is someone kind of tall who can shoot that he has to go out and chase. The Cavs’ strategy is one I have not yet seen: start three guys who are as tall as him. Jarrett Allen has 2 blocks – 3:48 PM
Ice gets this Sunday Funday started! 👌
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/FzXMkaCuiS – 3:48 PM
Jazz already seeing problems with the Cavs’ 3-big lineup. Bogey got switched onto Jarrett Allen in the post and got abused. Rudy switched onto Garland, and after a missed 3, Allen grabbed the O-reb over Utah’s wings. Utah’s had trouble getting to the rim, too. 10-7 Cavs. – 3:47 PM
That was pretty. #Cavs Jarrett Allen blocks Royce O’Neale’s shot, which leads to a transition 3 from Darius Garland. – 3:47 PM
First timeout. The Jazz trail Cleveland 10-7…as with almost everyone, Utah struggling with Cleveland’s length at the rim on both ends of the floor….this is just a really tough matchup for the Jazz. They are going to have to shoot it well today – 3:46 PM
Donovan reaches the 7,000 point mark in his 300th career game 🕷
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/mfJYBxLHIh – 3:44 PM
I’m done. Im a frustrated Bears fan. Time to watch Cavs and Jazz. Join my main man @34billy42 and me Monday 6:45 pre @Chicago Bulls @Denver Nuggets @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy Love you. Bulls Nation. – 3:44 PM
With that basket Donovan Mitchell has 7,001 career points.
Fourth quickest active player to reach the mark. pic.twitter.com/9tfUXgP3RV – 3:44 PM
Gonna be a tough night defensively for Bojan Bogdanovic if he has to guard Jarrett Allen on the blocks like that – 3:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell and 7-foot Lauri Markkanen are matched up on both sides – 3:41 PM
Who’s ready for some Cavs basketball?! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Ko5BZC0ud2 – 3:41 PM
The road trip starts 𝐍𝐎𝐖
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/qlWKSVvxzE – 3:38 PM
Last time the @Utah Jazz faced Jarrett Allen he had 19 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks on 8-9 shooting and was a +20 in a huge Nets win.
So they’ve probably got to have better success against him today if they want to win. – 3:38 PM
Who has recorded 6 consecutive double-doubles? Who is averaging 23.2 PPG, 12.5 RPG and 1.83 BPG?
This guy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O7wwHsCYk5 – 3:26 PM
Surprising number of people wearing Jazz jerseys here in Cleveland today. Even saw two buddies rocking old-school Paul Millsap and Al Jefferson unis. – 3:21 PM
Utah will begin putting Rose Bowl tickets on sale tomorrow.
I wonder how long it takes to exhaust the initial allotment.
SPOILER: It’ll be quick. pic.twitter.com/7eEm1wpDp7 – 3:11 PM
Might see some Rudy Gay five minutes this afternoon – 2:40 PM
Your Cavs Kids Night Starting Five ❤️💛 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6NCimNTjnS – 2:40 PM
NEW: Officially official
Utah will face Ohio State in its first Rose Bowl. Utes finish No. 11 in the CFP rankings: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 2:39 PM
Utah is likely to finish No. 11 in the CFP rankings based on what’s been released thus far.
Utes finished 11th in 2019, too. – 2:36 PM
What’s the nickname for this duo?
These two have been 🔥 this season #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/O4FIiMiqfN – 2:34 PM
The lone Utah-Ohio State meeting all-time.
Sept. 27, 1986: Ohio State 64, Utah 6.
Could be a factor on New Year’s Day. – 2:28 PM
In honor of Cavs Kids Night, our #CavsKidsClub Jr. Reporter DJ Lily Jade got to ask Coach a question during his pregame media availability…
He’s a big fan of Blue Ivy’s dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/GOrELLx1G9 – 2:22 PM
Hassan Whiteside is OUT this afternoon in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. Not a great time to lose your second center. Rudy Gobert will be the only big for the Jazz against the biggest and best-at-being-big team in the league.
Tall order – 2:17 PM
As Quin Snyder was discussing the Jazz having to deploy Rudy Gay some at the 5 with Hassan Whiteside out, he noted “it’s ironic that it happens today when we’re going against three 7-footers.” He said opportunities have been limited to work on it, but they anticipated the need. – 2:16 PM
No Hassan Whiteside today for the @UtahJazz. – 2:05 PM
Hassan Whiteside is out for the Jazz this afternoon. – 2:03 PM
Hassan Whiteside is OUT today vs. Cleveland (left glute contusion) – 2:01 PM
Hassan Whiteside is out tonight – 2:01 PM
Bickerstaff said the biggest benefit of having Ricky Rubio is that his willingness to accept a bench role “allows me to hold everyone accountable. … He’s a starting PG in the NBA — on a good team. If he’s willing to do that, there’s no reason for anyone not to sacrifice.” – 1:52 PM
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff says he’s concerned about the Jazz’s sheer quantity of good 3-point shooters, but is happy with the adjustments Cleveland has made the past few games to limit opponents’ 3 attempts. – 1:49 PM
Not exactly the best slate of NFL games in the early window. Good things Cavs-Jazz starts in a couple of hours! – 1:39 PM
Feels good to be home. #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/tdw2lzFYEq – 1:35 PM
Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.28
2. Evan Mobley: 5.92
3. Chris Duarte: 2.76
4. Franz Wagner: 2.63
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.35
6. Davion Mitchell: 1.52
7. Josh Giddey: 1.47
8. Alperen Sengun: 0.9 pic.twitter.com/9MQYbhE0fM – 1:06 PM
The first Cavalier to record 30+ PTS, 10+ AST, 8+ REB, 5+ 3FG and shoot .800+ 3FG in a game 👀🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:00 PM
Afternoon plans 🏀
⏰ 1:30 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/OERQgvO7YQ – 12:59 PM
Sunday Funday 🔜
🕞 3:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/hnbjOmwDFg – 12:30 PM
Final CFP Rankings for Utah through the years.
2014: No. 22
2015: No. 22
2016: No. 19
2017: N/A
2018: No. 17
2019: No. 11
2020: N/A
2021: ??? – 11:56 AM
Utah No. 10, BYU No. 12 and Utah State the top team among others receiving votes in today’s AP poll – 11:37 AM
Utah up to No. 10 in the new AP Top 25.
12. BYU
15. Oregon – 11:35 AM
The daily challenge of the NBA is awesome
Friday Jazz played #4 defense, which switched the pick and roll more than any team in the NBA
Today Jazz play #3 defense and they switch at one of lowest rates and play almost exclusively drop big with amazing length – 11:04 AM
Utah Jazz are a 4.5 pt favorite today in Cleveland. Jazz offense is #1 in the NBA and Cleveland defense is #3
Jazz have won 7 of 9. Cleveland has won 4 straight. Tip off is at 1:30 mtn
Here is a 60 second game preview pic.twitter.com/RQYBr2XH6X – 10:30 AM
Feeding the community with every free throw this season!
With 360 made to date, we’ve raised $9,000 for the @CleFoodBank thanks to our friends at @GiantEagle!
#CavsCare pic.twitter.com/cgEMQxYGKI – 10:30 AM
If the playoffs started today the Knicks would be out of the play-in tournament. I could see drop off from Cleveland and maybe Washington but East has more depth than West this season. pic.twitter.com/ene65qtsa5 – 9:53 AM
NEW: We’re about set for a Utah-Ohio State Rose Bowl after Michigan beat Iowa last night to win the Big Ten.
Official announcement this afternoon as college football season has reached its Selection Sunday. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 9:31 AM
Comments / 0