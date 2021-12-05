Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (16-7) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 5, 2021

Utah Jazz 109, Cleveland Cavaliers 108 (Final)

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Has this photo made its way to Twitter? Anyway, Ricky Rubio and some fans pic.twitter.com/gXetWBjvKQ – 9:23 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Mike Conley’s defense against Darius Garland sealed Jazz’s victory over the Cavaliers https://t.co/cg2mWVMyWZ pic.twitter.com/ZieZAfvMVE – 9:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Most intriguing bowl matchups outside #CFP2021:

Rose: Ohio State vs. Utah. Buckeyes lost to Oregon, which got blasted by Utes twice.

Alamo: Oklahoma vs. Oregon. Two teams played their way out of playoff.

Boca Raton: Appalachian State vs. WKU. High scoring vs. stingy defense. – 8:49 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

The Jazz go in to detail on the possession that gave them the win over Cleveland.

ksl.com/article/503013… – 8:40 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

One popular argument from BYU fans in my mentions this afternoon is essentially, “Utah is going to the Rose Bowl because the Pac-12 has to send someone.”

……………………what?

In years where the Rose Bowl is not a CFP semifinal, the Pac-12 champion goes.

My brain hurts. – 8:32 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I for one think that Denver have a better defensive rating with Jokić in the playoffs than Utah with Rudy Gobert in the playoffs is pretty funny. – 8:28 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

JAZZ GAME REWIND recap of today’s Jazz win via the radio call podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6L… – 8:27 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

Interesting twist to BeaverFootball matchup vs Utah State: Aggies starting RB is @BlessedAthleteC who played at OSU from 2017-20. Tyler has rushed for 764 yards (4.4 avg) & 6 TDs in 11 games this season. Began 2018 camp as No. 2 RB before knee injury forced redshirt year #GoBeavs – 8:07 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Ohio State opens as a 7.5-point favorite at the Rose Bowl vs. Utah. – 7:59 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST After every game @1041straight and I beakdown what just happened in the Utah jazz game. Tonight a good win to start the trip youtu.be/lUyVzUtnMyU – 7:52 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on

1. Rudy Gobert’s defensive dominance down the stretch and his season so far

2. Jazz’s small-ball lineup isn’t there yet, but improving

3. Mike Conley knew the exact play J.B. Bickerstaff was going to run at the end.

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:26 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

✔️ Back-to-back 30+ point performances for @Darius Garland (First time in his NBA career)

✔️ Seven consecutive double-doubles for @Jarrett Allen (Longest streak of his NBA career)

#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mvgFWNZV5G – 7:20 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Hey, someone send me the video of the full final possession for Jazz and Cavs. Pretty please. – 7:03 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Instant analysis: Jazz lock down Cavs on final possession to get a win on the road https://t.co/dtGV4M6lMS pic.twitter.com/QlupeeE3o2 – 6:45 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert with his first ever 20 rebound, five block game.

He was incredible on the defensive end. – 6:39 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah is going to have a lot of nights where it’s going to have to grind games out.

One such contest has been playing out at the Huntsman Center for the last 90 minutes.

Utes up 7, inside 5:00 to play. – 6:36 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST – Big men dominated, the Guards shine and the Jazz win first game of the trip – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 6:19 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mike Conley, on the final defensive possession: “[Garland] is tough, man. … Just trying to chase him, put as much pressure on him as possible, just hope he missed it.” – 6:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, on that final possession: “Just get one stop. That’s all we need.” – 6:06 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST – Big man dominated, guards star. Jazz get tough 1st win of trip twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mitchell had 35 and 6 assists on 12-21 shooting. He was really good again, all around – 5:51 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Garland, second straight 30+ game, 31pts, 11-19FG, 5-8 3ptFG, 5asst, 4stl; Allen, 7th straight dbl-dbl, 17pts, 11reb, 3blk, 2stl; Rubio, 15pts, 4reb, 2asst; Mobley, 14pts, 12reb, 3asst, huge 4Q blk; Cedi, 11pts, 4-7FG, 5reb, 4asst, 2stl. – 5:50 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I feel like I’ve never seen Gobert play on a higher level than he’s currently playing now – 5:49 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Jazz snap #Cavs 4-gm win streak, but CLE made them work for it, furious 4Q comeback falls short – take 109-108 thriller; last second 3ptFGA by Garland doesn’t fall, tip-in attempts don’t fall; UTA, 20-48 3ptFG (47 3ptFG last 2gms); CLE outscored UTA, 26-18 in 4Q. pic.twitter.com/nFDHi5VYnY – 5:47 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

An incredible display by Rudy Gobert down the end of the Cavs/Jazz game. Put a lid on the rim, made incredible hustle plays, had a huge oreb and even bigger lefty dunk for the winning margin. I continue to be amazed at how well-conditioned he is for a 7-footer. – 5:45 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Had a “Cleveland rocks the Jazz” tweet all ready to go if Utah had lost – 5:45 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz ESCAPE with a win, 109-108. Good defense on the final possession, Conley defending Garland extremely well.

Gobert just an absolute monster late. Wow, wow, wow moments. Mitchell a very good game until the final two minutes, but still: 35 points on just 21 shots.

MIN weds – 5:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Jazz 109, Cavs 108. Incredible defense from Mike there on Garland, forcing a deeper-than-he–wanted final look. Don 35p, 6a. Rudy 20r, 5b, 3a. Bogey 16/3/3. Royce 12/6. Ocho 15/8. Mike 11/6. Gritty, sloppy victory. Jazz will take it. – 5:43 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz come up with the stop. They win 109-108

PHENOMENAL defensive possession from Utah. Conley denies Garland penetration, forces tough shot…the Jazz box out and clean up

Utah moves to 16-7 on the season. Good win for them to start the trip – 5:43 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz force Garland into a DEEEP 3 and Utah survives, 109-108. Mitchell led the way with 35 points and Rudy Gobert had one of the most impactful 6-point nights I have ever seen. – 5:43 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

End of Cavs-Jazz was crazy and fun, Evan Mobley with a huge block down the end, Utah’s clutch defense was exceptional – 5:43 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Rudy Gobert has 3 DPOY awards in his trophy case

Evan Mobley may end up with more than that – he’s going to be dominant! – 5:43 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz had a great defensive possession to end it. Mike Conley saved them with his play on Garland – 5:43 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

JB Bickerstaff took a timeout here, down 1 with 20 seconds left. Mitchell had fallen into the baseline and Cavs had a 5 on 4 pic.twitter.com/PhMJa8sTvI – 5:42 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Evan Mobley only has 3 more personal fouls (41) than blocks (38) this season. That’s wild for a rookie big man. – 5:41 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Game reset: Jazz 109, Cavs 108. Cavs ball with 17.9 seconds left.

Rudy Gobert has had unreal after unreal defensive possessions. He needs to have one more. – 5:41 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This game is going to come down to the Jazz getting one defensive stop.

Can they get it? – 5:41 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Cavs doubled Mitchell, but he attacked anyway, got blocked. Cavs will have chance to win with 18 seconds left, down 1. – 5:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz have strayed so far away from their best offense. Nothing but isos. Defense and rebounding keeping them alive. They lead 109-108 with 17.9 seconds left. Cavs ball OOT. – 5:40 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Conley got fouled on that last take to the basket, clear as day. And if the officials didn’t call the foul then it went off him. They screwed the call up both ways – 5:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Gobert. Again. – 5:40 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert is a freeeeeaaaaak. – 5:39 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Garland and Mitchell putting on a show worthy of a tweet here in Cleveland. 3 mins left, 104-104. – 5:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks injury report for tomorrow night against the Cavaliers:

Grayson Allen (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf soreness) and George Hill (right knee hyperextension) are questionable.

DiVincenzo, Lopez, and Ojeleye are OUT. – 5:37 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

That defensive possession by Rudy Gobert, holy cow – 5:37 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Best thing on that Donovan Mitchell foul call was it allowed Mike Conley to get back in the game. – 5:33 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Easy to look at Ricky Rubio’s 36 percent shooting this year and think he’s been the same guy as ever, but Rubio has played some of his best ball ever this season. Huge bucket just tied it against the Jazz. He’s been massive off the bench for Cleveland. – 5:25 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz 97

Cavs 97

8:42 left

Mitchell has 28

Garland leads the Cavs with 22

Tune into hear the close on 97.5 FM or @utahjazzapp or NBA Audio League pass

#rotgang – 5:24 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Utah had a 15-point lead with 11:05 left in the game. It took 2:23 for it to be a tie game. Cavs on a 15-0 run. – 5:24 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Cavaliers on a 15-0 run in the 4th and the Jazz are the best team in the NBA in 4th quarters and the Cavaliers are the worst so this was unexpected – 5:24 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Cedi Osman willing the #Cavs back into this game with his steal and then two threes.

Then Ricky Rubio just tied the game at 97 each. Cavs outscoring the Jazz 15-6 here in the fourth. 8:42 left in the game. – 5:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz completely fall apart, they surrender 15 points in less than three minutes and we are tied at 97-97 – 5:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

And it’s a 15-0 Cavs run, a tied game, and another Quin timeout. Turnovers just killing Utah right now. – 5:23 PM

#LetEmKnow, CEDI 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/5J42uUc8c6 – 5:22 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz had a 15-point lead… and then the Cavs go on a 10-0 run. A couple sloppy plays (easy OReb putback for Markkanen, that Conley turnover), a couple unlikely threes (Okoro, Rubio). – 5:20 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz get sloppy/lazy for a few possessions, and just like that, their 15-point lead is down to 97-92. Need to get back to hitting the boards, taking care of the ball. – 5:20 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

10-0 run from Cleveland, and now we have a 97-92 ballgame – 5:20 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

An afternoon for milestones—@Rudy Gay hits 17,000 career points!

#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/6eKsXYNI0v – 5:17 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 91-82 at the end of 3Q in Cleveland. Jazz being able to sink off Okoro really helps make up for their size disadvantage down low. – 5:14 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Jazz 91, Cavs 82. Pretty wonky close to the period, as the smallball lineup struggled on the boards, and was sporadic with its spacing. Still, enough 3s going in at this point to stay ahead — 17-38 overall. Don with 28p, 6a. Garland 22p/5a/4r for Cleveland. – 5:14 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of three in Cleveland: the Jazz lead the Cavs 91-82…. – 5:13 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Bad pass from Mitchell, but… Royce didn’t hustle for the loose ball, giving up the easy two points. – 5:12 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gay’s frozen rope jumper is surprisingly pretty. – 5:12 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Evan Mobley’s game is so mature. Catches the ball on the wing, drives in, defender slides over — easy dish to Jarrett Allen for a dunk. We’ve watched young players try to shoot that here for years. The rookie has 14 pts, 6 rbs, 3 ast so far today against the Jazz. – 5:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz lead Cleveland 80-73, but offense is coming too easily for the Cavaliers, particularly in the last few minutes. Also, the Jazz have taken a few bad shots of late. Also, Gobert is frustrated because he’s doing a lot himself defensively – 5:05 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

NEW: BYU beat Utah head-to-head and went 5-0 against the Pac-12, so why did the Utes finish ranked ahead of the Cougs, who are also out of the NY6?

CFP selection chair Gary Barta weighed in on that topic a short while ago: sltrib.com/sports/byu-cou… – 4:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Ball movement night and day from two weeks ago. Maybe relatedly, so is Donovan Mitchell’s shot making. – 4:54 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Go to work @Utah Jazz that was basketball perfection – 4:53 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz offensive rating in the first half against the 3rd best defense in the NBA is a 129. League average is 109. Jazz are best in the NBA at 118. – 4:43 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Tight 1H matinee in CLE – teams combined 20-44 3ptFG, 9 ties, 10 lead-changes – #Cavs trail, 60-55; Garland, 14pts, 4-5 3ptFG (9-11 last 2 games), 4asst, 2reb, 2stl; Allen, 13pts, 5-9FG, 7reb, 2blk; Mobley, 10pts, 4-8FG, 6reb, 2asst, stl; UTA’s Mitchell, game-hi 18pts. pic.twitter.com/0zB5uqjUog – 4:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first half, the Jazz lead the #Cavs 60-55. That second quarter was more of a grind.

Darius Garland leads with 14 points and four assists. Jarrett Allen has 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell has 18 pts after making those last three free throws. – 4:38 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

fun first half!

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/GQUZDGXtMu – 4:37 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 60, Cavs 55. Utah’s consistently shown the ability to put up points in a hurry in this game (11-24 from 3). They”re gonna need to get more stops, though (Cavs 9-20 from deep). Don with 18/5. Garland 14/4a, Allen 13/7r. – 4:36 PM

@socios | #LetEmKnow – 4:36 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 60-55 at the half. The Gobert minutes a +9, including that last run at the end of the half to end it. Mitchell has 18 points, 5 assists already. – 4:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Halftime in Cleveland: the Jazz lead the Cavs 60-55….Mitchell with 18….Gobert with 10 rebounds…Bogdanovic with 11 – 4:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Cleveland is challenging the Osman foul on Mitchell – 4:31 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Ricky Rubio is 90% lifetime on 50/50 balls – 4:30 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

That’s 3 fouls on Royce, and the Jazz are in the penalty on a fairly careless chase for a ball he had no shot at getting. Jingles is in. – 4:30 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell has thrown that strange, but very pretty overhead two handed bounce pass twice in this quarter.

I don’t remember learning that at basketball camp. – 4:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Hell of a pass from Mitchell – 4:29 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell’s passing today has been crazy good – 4:29 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

That is where the Jazz kill it. Beautiful skip pass from Don to Royce. – 4:24 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The problem with the Cavs for the Jazz isn’t that their bigs are big. It’s that none of them are stiffs….they can all move on both ends….Jazz down 50-49….really good test for them – 4:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

JC was late rotating to that double-team, and Mobley winds up with an and-1. Gonna be interesting to see how the smallball Jazz defend this big Cavs lineup. – 4:18 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

These have been really good Rudy Gay minutes so far.

You can feel him in this game after a pretty dreadful outing against the Celtics. – 4:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

6:38 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead Cleveland 44-42 – 4:14 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

No Trent Forrest filler minutes – 4:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

This 2-3 zone the Jazz are trying is yielding a ton of looks at open 3s. – 4:09 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mike Conley getting all up in there for an offensive rebound was impressive. Jazz need more of that from their smalls. – 4:08 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

For those of you looking for the Jazz radio call this afternoon we are on 97.5 FM. The Raiders are on 1280 the Zone instead, so please listen at 97.5 FM or on the @Utah Jazz app – 4:04 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 32-29 after 1Q. Both teams 6-11 from 3. Jazz probably need to give more respect to Garland’s shooting ability. But Donovan Mitchell’s been awesome, with great shooting, creative passing, and even being asked to guard Markkanen. – 4:04 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 32, Cavs 29. Entertaining, back-and-forth scoring battle so far. Both teams went 6-11 from 3, and the Jazz got better on the boards as play went along. Don with 15p, 3a for Utah; Garland 12p, 4a for Cleveland. – 4:04 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First quarter done: the Jazz lead Cleveland 32-29….a lot of shot making from both sides. Fascinating matchup – 4:04 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

On a Zoom call, CFP selection chair Gary Barta noted that Utah and Pitt both won conference championships on Saturday, and that’s why they’re ahead of No,. 13 BYU.

Barta also defended putting Utah ahead of BYU, noting that the Utes are 9-1 since Rising took over at QB. – 4:02 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Did… did Ricky Rubio forget who Rudy Gobert is? – 4:01 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Getting some rare Gay-at-the-5 minutes right here from the Jazz. – 3:59 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Cedi Osman checks into the game. He missed the last three games due to low back soreness. – 3:56 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Darius Garland has an early 12 pts here in the first quarter and is a perfect 4-of-4 from 3.

If you want to read about Garland’s offensive growth, you can do that here: theathletic.com/2996664/2021/1… – 3:55 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

3:56 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Cavaliers 26-24….Mitchell has 15 and 3 assists

Garland has 12 and 3 assists – 3:55 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell’s having one of those quarters. He’s up to 15 points and three assists and is in total control. Jazz lead 26-24. – 3:55 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

There is a buzz I haven’t heard in a while in Cleveland’s arena, it happens every time Donovan Mitchell OR Darius Garland shoots. Darius has four 3s and Donovan three. – 3:55 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Michell’s having himself a game. Cavs have shown little ability to stop him from getting to his spots, and he’s been ridiculously efficient — 6-7 FGs, 3-4 from 3, 15p. Jazz lead 26-24 w/3:56 left 1Q. – 3:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Garland is drilling threes right now. A couple of deep ones too. Fun game so far this afternoon. – 3:54 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

If you don’t contest Darius Garland, he’s probably going to keep making him. Not sure why the Jazz keep treating him as if he’s a non shooter – 3:54 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gay-at-the-5 minutes – 3:52 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gay the primary big off the bench. It’s happening – 3:52 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

7,000 in Spida fashion ✨

#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/GptsOhdVGY – 3:48 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

I have witnessed entire countries try to game plan for Rudy Gobert, rigging rosters so there is someone kind of tall who can shoot that he has to go out and chase. The Cavs’ strategy is one I have not yet seen: start three guys who are as tall as him. Jarrett Allen has 2 blocks – 3:48 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz already seeing problems with the Cavs’ 3-big lineup. Bogey got switched onto Jarrett Allen in the post and got abused. Rudy switched onto Garland, and after a missed 3, Allen grabbed the O-reb over Utah’s wings. Utah’s had trouble getting to the rim, too. 10-7 Cavs. – 3:47 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That was pretty. #Cavs Jarrett Allen blocks Royce O’Neale’s shot, which leads to a transition 3 from Darius Garland. – 3:47 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First timeout. The Jazz trail Cleveland 10-7…as with almost everyone, Utah struggling with Cleveland’s length at the rim on both ends of the floor….this is just a really tough matchup for the Jazz. They are going to have to shoot it well today – 3:46 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Donovan reaches the 7,000 point mark in his 300th career game 🕷

#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/mfJYBxLHIh – 3:44 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

I’m done. Im a frustrated Bears fan. Time to watch Cavs and Jazz. Join my main man @34billy42 and me Monday 6:45 pre @Chicago Bulls @Denver Nuggets @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy Love you. Bulls Nation. – 3:44 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

With that basket Donovan Mitchell has 7,001 career points.

Fourth quickest active player to reach the mark. pic.twitter.com/9tfUXgP3RV – 3:44 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Gonna be a tough night defensively for Bojan Bogdanovic if he has to guard Jarrett Allen on the blocks like that – 3:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell and 7-foot Lauri Markkanen are matched up on both sides – 3:41 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Last time the @Utah Jazz faced Jarrett Allen he had 19 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks on 8-9 shooting and was a +20 in a huge Nets win.

So they’ve probably got to have better success against him today if they want to win. – 3:38 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Surprising number of people wearing Jazz jerseys here in Cleveland today. Even saw two buddies rocking old-school Paul Millsap and Al Jefferson unis. – 3:21 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah will begin putting Rose Bowl tickets on sale tomorrow.

I wonder how long it takes to exhaust the initial allotment.

SPOILER: It’ll be quick. pic.twitter.com/7eEm1wpDp7 – 3:11 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Might see some Rudy Gay five minutes this afternoon – 2:40 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

NEW: Officially official

Utah will face Ohio State in its first Rose Bowl. Utes finish No. 11 in the CFP rankings: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 2:39 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah is likely to finish No. 11 in the CFP rankings based on what’s been released thus far.

Utes finished 11th in 2019, too. – 2:36 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

The lone Utah-Ohio State meeting all-time.

Sept. 27, 1986: Ohio State 64, Utah 6.

Could be a factor on New Year’s Day. – 2:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Hassan Whiteside is OUT this afternoon in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. Not a great time to lose your second center. Rudy Gobert will be the only big for the Jazz against the biggest and best-at-being-big team in the league.

Tall order – 2:17 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

As Quin Snyder was discussing the Jazz having to deploy Rudy Gay some at the 5 with Hassan Whiteside out, he noted “it’s ironic that it happens today when we’re going against three 7-footers.” He said opportunities have been limited to work on it, but they anticipated the need. – 2:16 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

No Hassan Whiteside today for the @UtahJazz. – 2:05 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Hassan Whiteside is out for the Jazz this afternoon. – 2:03 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Hassan Whiteside is OUT today vs. Cleveland (left glute contusion) – 2:01 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Hassan Whiteside is out tonight – 2:01 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Bickerstaff said the biggest benefit of having Ricky Rubio is that his willingness to accept a bench role “allows me to hold everyone accountable. … He’s a starting PG in the NBA — on a good team. If he’s willing to do that, there’s no reason for anyone not to sacrifice.” – 1:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff says he’s concerned about the Jazz’s sheer quantity of good 3-point shooters, but is happy with the adjustments Cleveland has made the past few games to limit opponents’ 3 attempts. – 1:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Not exactly the best slate of NFL games in the early window. Good things Cavs-Jazz starts in a couple of hours! – 1:39 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:

1. Scottie Barnes: 6.28

2. Evan Mobley: 5.92

3. Chris Duarte: 2.76

4. Franz Wagner: 2.63

5. Cade Cunningham: 2.35

6. Davion Mitchell: 1.52

7. Josh Giddey: 1.47

8. Alperen Sengun: 0.9 pic.twitter.com/9MQYbhE0fM – 1:06 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Final CFP Rankings for Utah through the years.

2014: No. 22

2015: No. 22

2016: No. 19

2017: N/A

2018: No. 17

2019: No. 11

2020: N/A

2021: ??? – 11:56 AM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Utah No. 10, BYU No. 12 and Utah State the top team among others receiving votes in today’s AP poll – 11:37 AM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah up to No. 10 in the new AP Top 25.

12. BYU

15. Oregon – 11:35 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

The daily challenge of the NBA is awesome

Friday Jazz played #4 defense, which switched the pick and roll more than any team in the NBA

Today Jazz play #3 defense and they switch at one of lowest rates and play almost exclusively drop big with amazing length – 11:04 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

Utah Jazz are a 4.5 pt favorite today in Cleveland. Jazz offense is #1 in the NBA and Cleveland defense is #3

Jazz have won 7 of 9. Cleveland has won 4 straight. Tip off is at 1:30 mtn

Here is a 60 second game preview pic.twitter.com/RQYBr2XH6X – 10:30 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

If the playoffs started today the Knicks would be out of the play-in tournament. I could see drop off from Cleveland and maybe Washington but East has more depth than West this season. pic.twitter.com/ene65qtsa5 – 9:53 AM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

NEW: We’re about set for a Utah-Ohio State Rose Bowl after Michigan beat Iowa last night to win the Big Ten.

Official announcement this afternoon as college football season has reached its Selection Sunday. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 9:31 AM