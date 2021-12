Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool made himself look bad on multiple occasions during Thursday’s contest against the Vikings. He got benched in the first half after a silly unnecessary roughness penalty but that message didn’t seem to get to him. During the last drive of the game, Claypool caught a pass for a first down, and for some reason did a flex when the team had no timeouts and there were less than 40 seconds left.

