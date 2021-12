SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kirk Cousins figures the Vikings will one of these days get above .500 again. And when they do, he’s counting on them staying there. The Vikings haven’t had a winning record at any point since they finished the 2019 season at 10-6. They slipped to 7-9 last season, and they started out this year 3-5. But after clawing back to 5-5, Minnesota dropped to 5-6 with a 34-26 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO