Rennes moves up to 2nd, plunges Saint-Etienne into crisis

Oleksandr Zinchenko has called for a quick reaction after Manchester City’s Champions League group campaign ended in frustration and defeat at RB LeipzigHaving already secured their place in the last 16 after winning Group A, City had little to play for as they took on the crisis-hit German side behind closed doors at the RB Arena on Tuesday.Yet after Kyle Walker was sent off for an act manager Pep Guardiola could not defend and Phil Foden and Nathan Ake were withdrawn through injuries, City were left to count the cost of an underwhelming 2-1 loss.“Obviously everyone is disappointed because we...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO