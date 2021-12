Currently, American Pickers has been on the air for over a decade. Up until the last few episodes of the 21st season, Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe traveled the country together in search of rusty gold. However, Wolfe and Fritz picked long before the show began. In fact, Mike tried to sell the show for five years before History picked it up. Before that, Wolfe started his picking journey as a kid. They’ve found some incredible artifacts of American history over the years, but those items usually aren’t the most interesting part of the pick. Oftentimes, the collectors and sellers are the most interesting part of an episode of the hit show.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO