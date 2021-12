Is your wardrobe ready for winter? Depending on where you live, numbing temperatures may be on the horizon. Hopefully your winter arsenal includes a down puffer, a smart winter coat, and a pair of weather-resistant boots, but if you haven’t got your hands on some warm winter gloves, you’re not as prepared as you think. Whether you’re hailing a cab, cross-country skiing, or chopping wood to get the fireplace going, a pair of winter gloves for men (or mittens) will keep your hands from freezing.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO