Rams Get Back in the Win Column With Convincing Victory Over Jaguars, 37-7

After weeks of seeing slow starts from the Los Angeles Rams, they wasted no time taking care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars, taking the opening kickoff 65 yards for an early jolt to get things underway.

The Rams ultimately settled for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Meanwhile, they got the ball back relatively fast as a forced fumble by Aaron Donald on the Jaguars' first offensive series propelled L.A. to take over from the Jacksonville 27-yard line in which they punched it in with a Sony Michel handoff to go up 10-0 in just the first five minutes of regulation.

The Rams offense displayed flashes on Sunday that would suggest they’re getting back to their high-flying attack that they showed early on in the season, as they defeated the Jaguars in convincing style by the score of 37-7.

While they cashed in on a rather easy 10 points just before some fans could even reach their seats, the Rams wouldn’t find the end zone for the remainder of the first half. They did tack on three field goals from Matt Gay, going into halftime with a 16-7 lead.

Overall, Stafford looked more buttoned-up than he has in the few games prior but he still had moments of throws that were slightly high of his target. The Rams went 0-6 on 3rd down in the first half.

However, the Rams did make adequate first-half adjustments, orchestrating a four-play, 85-yard drive that ended with Matthew Stafford finding Cooper Kupp streaking across the middle for a 29-yard touchdown to begin the 3rd quarter.

Stafford kept the momentum going on the ensuing drive, marching the Rams offense down the field on 10 plays that included 62 yards and ended with a Van Jefferson touchdown.

The Rams put this game out of reach halfway through the 3rd quarter with a commanding lead of three-plus possessions.

SI Power Rankings: Rams Receive a Boost in Week 14

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 14?

41 minutes ago

Rams' Andrew Whitworth Named 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field, and Rams LT Andrew Whitworth exemplifies this honor.

2 hours ago

Sean McVay Reveals His Vision For Using Brandon Powell at Kick Returner

The Rams may have fixed their issue at kick returner with the contributions Brandon Powell provides.

3 hours ago

Stafford's day finished with him connecting with seven different receivers, going 26 of 38 for 295 yards and three touchdowns. It was Stafford's most complete performance since Week 9.

As for the Rams defense, they too played the best game in over a month. The Rams defense held the Jaguars under 200 total yards on the evening. The group was led by linebacker Ernest Jones, who registered eight tackles, 0.5 sack, one quarterback hit and one pass breakup.

Along the Rams' defensive line, Donald wrecked havoc, logging 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.

The Rams now move to an 8-4 record, snapping their three-game losing streak. In Week 14, they will travel to Arizona and take on the NFC West-leading Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

(This story will be updated)

More from Ram Digest:

Jalen Ramsey Downplays Facing His Former Team: 'It's Another Game'

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.