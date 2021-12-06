ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 2 UConn women’s basketball beats No. 24 Notre Dame, loses Paige Bueckers to injury after honoring Olympians with new monument

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

As a new era of the UConn-Notre Dame rivalry began Sunday with Niele Ivey now at the helm of her alma mater, the Huskies prevailed over the Irish 73-54 with their second victory over Notre Dame in as many meetings, albeit in hardly the prettiest of games.

UConn committed a season-high 21 turnovers, Notre Dame’s 2-3 zone defense giving them fits, but dominated the glass 45-32. A 14-0 edge in second-chance points in the first half was an early difference-maker.

Senior Olivia Nelson-Ododa did the grunt work in the first half, earning her first double-double of the season early in the third quarter. When she fouled out late in the fourth, she’d finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds (five offensive), both season highs.

“Liv’s put together some really solid performances, especially defensively and rebounding the ball,” coach Geno Auriemma said. “I like how she’s demanding the ball more, being more assertive”

When Notre Dame cut the deficit to seven going into the fourth, Caroline Ducharme’s 14 fourth-quarter points, 10 more than she’d managed in her previous four games, put the Irish away for good. The freshman guard went 3-for-5 from the arc and showed aggression looking to get to the rim, making for the most promising performance of her young career and in Auriemma’s eyes “changing the complexion of the game.”

“Caroline made me look stupid when I kept saying how well she was practicing and how excited I was for her,” Auriemma said. “And today, she kind of showed a glimpse of the things that she can do.”

Sophomore Paige Bueckers (22 points) notched her fourth 20-point game of the season before going down with a non-contact left knee injury with 38 seconds remaining in the game. Auriemma said best-case scenario, she hyper-extended the knee.

Notre Dame was led by freshmen Sonia Citron (19 points) and Olivia Miles (eight points, eight assists), while senior Dara Mabrey hit a trio of 3s.

Neither team looked great most of the day, combining for 11 turnovers in the first quarter. UConn used a 7-2 run to pull ahead 16-12 at the end of the period, a stretch that started with Dorka Juhász hitting Nelson-Ododa for a layup, Nika Mühl saving the ball from going out of bounds and hitting a 3, and Bueckers converting a jumper after coming away with a steal.

Citron’s 3 tied things up at 19 early in the second quarter, but the Huskies closed out the half with a 16-6 run to go into the break up 10. Nelson-Ododa was a big reason why, scoring eight points in that stretch alone by dominating the glass, finishing through contact and taking multiple trips to the line. She nearly had a double-double at the half with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Notre Dame cut the deficit to eight multiple times in the third, but UConn responded each time to extend its lead, first thanks to Aaliyah Edwards and then Bueckers. A sloppy final minute in which Notre Dame drew some fouls and got to the line allowed the Irish to make it a 51-44 game going into the fourth. The Huskies had as many turnovers (20) as made field goals going into the final 10 minutes.

“We’re not very bright,” Auriemma said regarding the turnovers. “Our basketball IQ at times leaves a lot to be desired. We don’t see things that are open, and then we try to do things that aren’t open. ... Part of it is we’re playing too fast. We’re not letting things develop the way you need to to run efficient offense. Not enough people are making outside shots, so now you start to force things. That’s usually the crux of it.”

Nelson-Ododa’s basket and Bueckers’ 3, her third of the game, to start the fourth pushed UConn’s lead back up to double-figures before Ducharme finally got going. She was assertive in driving to the hoop, went 3-for-5 on 3s and got to the line. The Huskies’ 13-0 run overall, where they also held the Irish scoreless from the field until the 5:04 mark, put the game out of reach.

UConn unveils Olympic monument

Prior to the game, UConn unveiled a new Olympic monument, commemorating 50 people with UConn connections who have participated in the Olympic and Paralympic Games over the last 70 years.

“I always look at UConn as like a factory of dreams,” said Andy Bessette, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Travelers and a 1980 Olympian in track and field. “Students come here from all over the world, all backgrounds, all ethnicities, all cultures to live a dream, to get educated, to be a doctor, to be a nurse, to be a business leader, to be a teacher, to be professors, researchers, dancers, world-class athletes. I think that’s what makes UConn so special: that you can live your dream by coming to UConn.”

“This is important to what I saw as the vision as an inspiration to young student athletes in high school or younger coming here and saying, ‘I can go to UConn to be a professional women’s basketball player or professional men’s basketball player, a professional football player or an Olympian’ ... and then they get here to fulfill their dreams as students and also athletes.”

While UConn women’s basketball players are well represented on the monument, so are athletes across various sports from Stephanie Labbé (Canada, soccer) to Donn Cabral (USA, track and field) to UConn’s first-ever Olympian, Frank Dooley (USA, swimming).

“I think a lot of people know the history of UConn men’s and women’s basketball, but you don’t know about the [other] Olympic athletes because their stage when they’re here at UConn might not be as big,” 1996 Olympian Rebecca Lobo said. “So it’s great that we’re recognizing that.”

Former Huskies in the crowd for the ceremony included UConn women’s basketball alumni Lobo, Kara Wolters, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Asjha Jones, and Jen Rizzotti. Stefanie Dolson was also in the house for halftime of the game, where the UConn Olympians who made the trip to Storrs were honored.

“Kara was kind of looking [around Werth Champions Center] and she’s like, ‘We kind of helped build this,’” Lobo said. “Occasions like this, you reflect on stuff and you kind of look around and think, ‘Wow, this is pretty incredible.’”

“Pretty proud of all those guys, it’s pretty amazing. Really was, to see them all,” Auriemma said.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma releases statement on Paige Bueckers’ knee injury timetable

The UConn women’s basketball team, ranked third in the nation, is off to a good start at 5-1. The Huskies are coming off of a convincing victory over number-22 ranked Notre Dame, but the win was a bittersweet one. UConn star Paige Bueckers suffered a knee injury late in the game. Head coach Geno Auriemma spoke on Bueckers’ knee injury, offering a timeline on her potential return.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Connecticut Post

UConn’s Geno Auriemma managing life without Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl: ‘Got to weather the storm’

These last few days, which Geno Auriemma considers among the most difficult of his career, were supposed to be about UConn adjusting to life without Paige Bueckers. And they have been, mostly. The Huskies on Tuesday learned that Bueckers is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a tibial plateau fracture, an injury that brought all sorts of emotional and basketball complications into the 2021-22 equation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Norwalk Hour

UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd have sponsorship deals. Geno Auriemma has thoughts.

STORRS — Unless you’re one of the few people privy to Paige Bueckers’ bank account balance or among those who might see Azzi Fudd purchase or drive something flashy, the best way to appreciate the force with which the name, image and likeness era has already changed college sports and the lives of select student-athletes is to understand the chaos of opportunity and obligation at the heart of it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Donn Cabral
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Stephanie Labbé
Person
Paige
Person
Rebecca Lobo
Person
Geno Auriemma
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with tibial plateau fracture

UConn announced Tuesday that women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers will be out for an estimated 6-8 weeks after MRI and CT scans revealed a tibial plateau fracture. The reigning national player of the year suffered the non-contact injury to her left leg during the final minute of Sunday’s 73-54 win over Notre Dame. Bueckers was walking the ball up the floor when she suffered the injury, ...
BASKETBALL
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Native, UConn’s Paige Bueckers Out 6-8 Weeks With Fracture

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — UConn women’s basketball sophomore guard Paige Bueckers, a former Minnesota star athlete, will be unable to play for weeks following an injury. Bueckers suffered the injury in the final seconds of Sunday’s game against Notre Dome where she scored 22 points. According to UConn, Bueckers underwent diagnostic...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Track And Field#Irish#Notre Dame
Hartford Courant

Dom Amore: Without UConn’s biggest star and a depleted roster, Geno Auriemma faces his toughest challenge in years

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is never at a loss for words and rarely caught short of solutions. But as he got to campus on Wednesday, still processing the news of Paige Bueckers’ knee injury, he learned that backup guard Nika Mühl was added to the growing list of injured players that also includes Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin. That’s a lot of problems to solve at one time, even ...
NFL
ESPN

How UConn women's basketball moves forward without Paige Bueckers, and how we expect it to go

After starting the women's college basketball season with what was expected to be unprecedented depth on the UConn roster, the Huskies have lost three guards to injury in eight days. On Dec. 1, the Huskies announced freshman Azzi Fudd, the nation's top-ranked 2021 recruit, will miss at least two weeks because of a foot injury. On Tuesday, UConn lost sophomore Paige Bueckers for six to eight weeks due to a tibial plateau fracture in her left knee. And on Wednesday, coach Geno Auriemma said a foot injury could sideline sophomore Nika Muhl for several weeks.
BASKETBALL
Hartford Courant

Time is now for Christyn Williams, Evina Westbrook, Olivia Nelson-Ododa to step up as UConn women face Georgia Tech

When Paige Bueckers burst onto the college basketball scene last season, it didn’t take long for her to establish herself as the Huskies’ best player, the person they’d turn to to create offense or to get a critical bucket at the end of a game. Bueckers has excelled in that role, but for the next six to eight weeks as she heals from the tibial plateau fracture she sustained on Sunday against ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
AL.com

What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about facing Alabama

The first official press event for the Cotton Bowl semifinal was a joint Zoom on Sunday dominated by questions to Nick Saban. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell got a few questions about his No. 4 Bearcats and the challenge they face Dec. 31 in Arlington. From previous experience facing Alabama to the impact a former Crimson Tide running back is having with Cincinnati, Fickell’s appearance was relatively brief.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy