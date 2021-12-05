ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions, Dan Campbell honor Oxford HS after victory over the Vikings

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwCI6_0dEtLJ7j00

The Detroit Lions players quickly rewarded head coach Dan Campbell with the game ball after his first coaching win on Sunday. But Campbell had a better idea for the ball. He dedicated the win and the game ball to the Detroit suburb of Oxford, which suffered a terrible mass shooting at the high school this week.

Campbell made sure to honor the victims and the Oxford community at the beginning of his postgame press conference.

“I want us to not forget these names,” Campbell said, as he read the names of the students and teacher who were shot on Monday. That list began with the four students who were killed: Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, and Tate Myre.

“For all those—they’ll never be forgotten, they’re in our hearts and our prayers, and all the families—not to mention all those that were affected by all of this,” Campbell said. “The classmates, the brothers and sisters, the cousins, the teachers—everybody.”

The Lions wore special decals on their helmets honoring Oxford. The head coach of the football team at the high school, Zach Line, played under Campbell as a fullback in New Orleans.

Quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the two who connected on the game-winning touchdown pass as time expired in Detroit’s win over Minnesota, also began their postgame press conferences by dedicating the win to Oxford.

“I’ll try not to get emotional but—you know, sometimes special things happen in special circumstances,” Goff said. “I think you saw yesterday what Michigan did against Iowa and then us today getting our first win in what is it, 12, 13 weeks. You never hope for a tragedy like this, but you hope to be a light for those people and a positive thing that they can have fun watching today. I hope that they were all watching today and were able to enjoy that win, and we can take their minds off it for whatever it may be, three hours. I think anytime we can do that, it’s a lot bigger than our sport, it’s a lot bigger than us. I think that today is one of those special circumstances that we were able to rise to the occasion and make something special happen.”

St. Brown echoed the sentiment,

“Before I start, I just want to give a shoutout to the Oxford Community. You know it’s been a tough, tough week for everyone. But to go out there and get our first win, at home, I think was just a blessing in disguise. I mean, I think it was the best way to end this week I feel like.”

Tight end Brock Wright also paid respect to Oxford in his postgame presser. Wright, an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame, scored his first career touchdown in the first half of the 29-27 win.

“It’s so special for us to be able to do this. Obviously, we heard about the tragic events the other day and knew that we’d be able to do a little bit of something, try and bring a little bit of joy to the families today. And so being a part of that means a lot to me and means a lot to the rest of the team as well. So, just happy we could get a win for them and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families at this time, of course.”

Well done, Lions.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Dan Campbell Reveals His New Goal For The Lions

The Detroit Lions will not be making a playoff run this winter, but that doesn’t mean the final stretch of the regular season won’t matter to head coach Dan Campbell. As of now, the Lions are 0-10-1 under Campbell. That’s obviously a discouraging record, but they’ve been in a lot of close games this year.
NFL
Fox News

Lions' Dan Campbell's expletive message to Jared Goff following win vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions came away with their first victory of the season on Sunday afternoon. Jared Goff completed 25 of 41 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, which included the game-winning score to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, to lead the Lions to a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions Dan Campbell Understands Criticism of Job Performance

After faltering on national television against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been under a heavy amount of scrutiny for his team's sloppy and undisciplined play. In front of a nationally televised audience, Detroit's roster was undisciplined and took several penalties, especially holding calls on offense...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Morning Sun

Lions Roundtable: Is it too soon to judge Dan Campbell?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether it’s too soon to judge first-year Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and more. 1. Have the recent criticisms of Dan Campbell and the coaching staff been fair?. Vito Chirco: Yes. The last three games have all been winnable, and the...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Bears postgame thoughts: Dan Campbell deserves heat, but not a firing

Three weeks ago, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a bold decision to take over play calling of the team’s offense. Up to that point, Detroit’s offense had really struggled, with the run game stagnant and the pass game incapable of throwing the ball more than 5 yards down the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Line
MLive.com

Dan Campbell’s honeymoon is officially over in Detroit

DETROIT -- The honeymoon is officially over. Dan Campbell has drawn a lot of deserved praise for his leadership through the early days of the Detroit Lions’ latest rebuild, even as the losses have piled up. Even Matt Patricia had won four games by now in his first season, although he had also lost the locker room. And once you lose that in the NFL, you don’t usually get it back. Patricia never did, and he was fired after another embarrassment last Thanksgiving.
NFL
localmemphis.com

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell dedicates first win to Oxford school shooting victims

DETROIT — The shoe was finally on the other foot for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. After they had lost numerous games this season on last-second scores, it was Detroit that had the last-second miracle on Sunday, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired.
NFL
97.5 NOW FM

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions Actually Won a Game

The Detroit Lions finally won a football game under the mentorship of first-year head coach Dan Campbell. This season has been a complete failure, to say the least. I’m sure the players are doing everything they can do, but they just aren’t that good. Sure, they have had...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Lions coach Dan Campbell says many players have flu bug

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a walk-through instead of practice because coach Dan Campbell said “there's a lot," of players with flu-related illnesses. “It's not COVID," Campbell said Wednesday. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among the players diagnosed with the flu who stayed home...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Oxford
Pride Of Detroit

Dan Campbell dedicates Lions first win game ball to Oxford community

Just minutes after his first win as Detroit Lions head coach, there was something bigger than football at the forefront of Dan Campbell’s mind Sunday afternoon—the Oxford community. Shortly after beating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 in an exciting, dramatic fashion—one might expect a first-year coach would come bounding up to...
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Dan Campbell’s Reaction To Lions’ First Win

It’s impossible to look at this video and say Dan Campbell doesn’t care deeply about this win. The Lions video team caught the head coach’s immediate reaction to Detroit’s first win of the season in the final seconds. It’s great to see Campbell’s Lions finally get a win this season....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
detroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell gives latest injury update on Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Dan Campbell said on Friday that D’Andre Swift is probably a week away from playing again. “Right now, I feel like he may be a week away,” Campbell told reporters. “I’m hoping that as a matter of fact. He’s still pretty sore, but he’s getting better. He’s improving. But we’ll see, we’ll see where it goes here. I’ll know a lot more tomorrow. You just see how he feels day in and day out. But as of right now, he’s pretty tender.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell's sideline celebration after the Lions finally won a game was so good

Losing stinks. Nobody knows that more than everyone involved with the Detriot Lions, who hadn’t won a NFL game since Dec. 6, 2020. That’s 364 days, which is a long time!. Well, things got better for Detroit on Sunday as Jared Goff recovered from a very bad fumble and led the team to a dramatic victory with a TD pass after time had expired. It was an incredible ending to a long win streak that must have been rough for the Lions and their fans.
NFL
Mining Journal

Last-play touchdown ends Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell’s victory drought

DETROIT — Dan Campbell had been waiting for 2,160 days to celebrate another win as an NFL coach. When it finally arrived, he was ready to celebrate. Jared Goff’s touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play of Sunday’s game gave the Detroit Lions a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings after going 0-10-1.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did the Vikings get hoodwinked by one LUDICROUS Dan Campbell coaching decision???

Remember that seemingly inexplicable decision that Dan Campbell and the Lions made to go for it on 4th and 1 from their own 21-yard line with a two point lead in the 4th quarter? The T.V. broadcast, radio broadcast and most assuredly Twitter immediately began to question and critique the decision. On the surface, if they didn’t convert the Lions were potentially handing the game away as the Vikings would have already been in field goal range with the ability to take a one-point lead.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy