Member Info for Trading4gainz

I'd have to disagree, if II's were invested, it would have been at the latest last week, I personally think the float and MCAP are still too low to interest II's but it is a covid play and there will be some that see the potential of this one. II's don't gamble and you can be sure if GDR do have any Institutional money they have a good idea of any commercial deals in the pipeline, the SP is just lack of volume, the MM's have to create a market. I doubt theres going to any big increases in volume until next week, hopefully the BOD has learnt its lessons from last year and are pushing this product, we will see next week....

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO