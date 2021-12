The stock price of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) fell by 18.34% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) fell by 18.34% today. Investors are responding negatively to Lucid Group announcing its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the notes) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act).

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO