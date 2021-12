APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. – A driver who likes to travel raced his way into the IMCA history book this season. Larry Brigner became the first driver from Arizona to earn rookie of the year honors in the EQ Cylinder Heads Southern Region for IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars. While supporting three tracks in his home state and a fourth in Colorado, he complemented his first feature win in The Class Too Tough To Tame with 17 top five finishes.

