ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Beautiful Christmas gift idea: Food and flowers as a sweet treat

By Maureen Mackey
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

Who knew that delicious food and beautiful flowers could be combined into such a delectable Christmas gift idea?. The owners of Wow Bouquet, Tim and Diana Valishin, appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday morning, Dec. 5, to share their gourmet offerings for the Christmas season — and what caught...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

10 Giada De Laurentiis Cookie Recipes To Make For Your Cookie Swap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some chefs we turn to time and again when we need inspiration in the kitchen, and one of our favorites is Giada De Laurentiis. We just love the fresh Italian twists she puts on recipes, from chicken soup to Thanksgiving turkey. But one thing we really love are her dessert recipes. It so often seems like we see the same cookie recipes over and over again every holiday season, but thanks to her Italian heritage and its influence on her cooking, De Laurentiis has been sharing uniquely delicious cookie recipes for years now. Add one or two of her cookie recipes to your line-up, and you’ll be the star of this year’s cookie swap.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gift#Flowers#Holiday Season#Fresh Fruit#Food Drink#Fox News Digital
thecountrycook.net

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
EatThis

The Best Trader Joe's Foods of 2021

Trader Joe's is known for providing shoppers with everything they need, along with everything they never knew they wanted. It's the frontline for finding new seasonal specialties and dependable staples that make the grocery list week after week. Fans have raved about these grocery items all year long. Some products...
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

The Pioneer Woman's Month of Christmas Cookies

When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox11online.com

Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente, drain well and return pasta to original pot. Toss hot pasta with butter. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds. Add ground beef or sausage. Cook until crumbly and no longer pink. Add 2 teaspoons Italian and 2 teaspoons garlic salt. Drain any grease. Add both jars of spaghetti sauce and 1 cup water to skillet. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPY

The Best Holiday Gift Baskets for Men In 2021

Looking for the perfect gift for your boss? Husband? Friend, son or other guy in your life? Simplify your holiday shopping and give the gift of many great — and gourmet — products for surprisingly reasonable prices in these delectable holiday gift baskets for men. What’s the only thing better than getting him a gift? Getting him a whole basket of gifts, obviously. And if you can’t seem to find the best gift for him below, be sure to check out our list of the best Christmas gifts for 2021.    Man Crates Grill Master Crate This grill master crate comes with everything a griller...
SHOPPING
WNCT

Desserts you can make with your kids this Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holidays are a time to spend together and with these 10 kid-friendly recipes you can enjoy special moments in the kitchen with the whole family. Gingerbread Cookies It’s a Christmas classic from the blog “Sally’s Baking Addiction”: gingerbread cookies. “Their spice, their molasses flavor, their SMILES and their charm are […]
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

The 10 Most Popular Pioneer Woman Cookie Recipes of All Time

We're gathered here today to talk about one of the greatest desserts ever invented: cookies! There are few desserts more comforting than a cookie, especially at Christmastime. Chocolate chip cookies, slice-and-bake cookies, sugar cookies, Christmas cookies...they each bring sweetness and joy to our lives. Since they're the ultimate comfort food,...
RECIPES
noblepig.com

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Meatballs

A holiday favorite, these Slow Cooker Hawaiian Meatballs come together simply in a single pot with pantry staples. Set them on the appetizer at party time and watch them disappear. Simple Slow Cooker Hawaiian Meatballs Recipe. These meatballs are more than slightly addicting and satisfy all the sweet and sour...
RECIPES
thelcn.com

Great homemade food gift ideas

Gifts from the heart are among the most coveted and appreciated come the holiday season. Hobbyists from all walks of life can turn their passions into handmade gifts, but few gifts may be as welcomed as those that can be eaten. Cooking and baking ramps up during the holiday season....
RECIPES
architectureartdesigns.com

The Best Decorative Christmas Gift Ideas For Children

Finding the ideal gift according to age can sometimes be difficult, stuffed animals, disguise, creative hobby, small cars …. Here are some decorative Christmas gift ideas for children that you could easily slip into your hood. 1. Baby Toys. Toddlers don’t make a gift list for Santa Claus, but they...
HOME & GARDEN
Just a Taste

Slice-and-Bake Butter Cookies

Preheat your oven for a classic recipe for Slice-and-Bake Butter Cookies rolled in rainbow sprinkles. There’s just something about the process of rolling a log of butter cookie dough in a giant plate of sprinkles and then slicing the log into rounds. I feel like more of an artist than a chef, and just look at those results!
RECIPES
NBC Connecticut

Check Out These Homemade Christmas Gift Ideas for Everyone

Picture it: Christmas is fast approaching, and the things you wanted to gift friends are all too pricey for your budget. Or, you've waited too long to order something nice for your parents in time for Christmas. With the pandemic supply chains likely to put a damper on everything from...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy