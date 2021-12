Fifty-one contestants traveled to the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the 70th Miss USA Pageant that took place on Monday, November 29, 2021. One of those was Ashley Ann Cariño Barreto of Kissimmee, and she was only two spots away from the win. Miss Barreto, who is the current Miss Florida, was the second runner-up in the pageant.

