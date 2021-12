You’ve still got some time before Christmas and to get prepared a new poll looked the most common holiday mishaps…so maybe if we warn you, you’ll be able to avoid them. The top issues we run into during this season are leaving the tags on gifts. Or, how about running out on wrapping paper on Christmas Eve. Sending out your Christmas cards too late, so they don’t get there on time was another one. Also, not getting someone a gift, but they got you a present…knocking over your Christmas tree…and finally forgetting to put your “happy and surprised” face on while opening a gift.

CHRISTMAS ・ 3 DAYS AGO