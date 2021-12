The audit released Wednesday also found Portland's emergency plans are outdated.The pandemic "exposed how unprepared the City (of Portland) is to assist people with disabilities, no matter the type of emergency," an official audit revealed Wednesday. The audit of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, released December 8, was done by the Portland City Auditor's Office and looked at whether Portlanders with disabilities could expect to have their needs met during an emergency. The short answer: No. The emergency management bureau "does not have the information, expertise, or capacity needed to anticipate and plan for the emergency needs of people...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO