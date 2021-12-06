ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Red Notice’ Is Officially Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Ever

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Red Notice has officially become the most watched movie in Netflix history. According to the streaming service, Red Notice racked up 328.8 million viewing hours — taking over the title from its previous holder, 2018’s Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock. While Bird Box took four weeks to amass its...

